Concerns grow over foreigner majority in Limpopo spaza shop registrations

Limpopo officials are concerned by the low turnout of locals for spaza shop registration, with foreign nationals leading in numbers.

Limpopo department of economic development, environment and tourism is worried that foreign nationals are in the majority of those queuing to register spaza shops across the province.

The registrations began on Monday.

MEC Tshitereke Matibe and his team hit the ground running and have been across the province, checking for compliance.

MEC checking compliance at spaza shops

“We have noted with great concern the response of individuals interested in registering their spaza shops, but yet a low turnout of locals is even more worrisome,” departmental spokesperson Zaid Kala said.

Kala said spaza shops had mushroomed in every village or township of Limpopo.

“This has proven beyond any shadow of doubt to be a lucrative business with the great ability to create much-needed jobs for Limpopians. The business has also proven that it could contribute immensely to the province’s economic growth and help fight unemployment in communities.”

“However, the department would like to see a larger number of locals in municipal queues registering spaza shops and administering such businesses on their own,” said Kala.

He said while it was a primary objective of the department to build and swell local economy, the move required everyone to be hands-on and reclaim the economy.

Reclaiming economy

According to data captured yesterday, Capricorn District Business Registration Centre had over 300 registrations, the Vhembe district had 586 applications, with foreign nationals being in the majority in all the registration centres.

Statistics for Sekhukhune, Waterberg and Mopani were yet to be taken.

“We are therefore urging all the citizens of Limpopo interested in owning spaza shops to take advantage of the 21 days, as allocated by the president to come forward and register their businesses and change lives.”

The City of Tshwane launched its spaza shop registration outreach programme across the city’s seven regions this week.

MMC for Economic Development and Spatial Planning Cllr Sarah Mabotsa called on all spaza shop owners and food-handling businesses to apply.

All owners and food-handling businesses must apply

“In complying with the directive from the president, the City of Tshwane is embarking on a citywide spaza shop registration outreach programme to ensure compliance with trading by-laws pertaining to municipal health services, fire safety and town planning to protect our communities,” she said.

“The City of Tshwane will license all qualifying spaza shops or food-handling businesses and issue licences or permits.”

Additional reporting by Marizka Coetzer