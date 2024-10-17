Construction woes plague R247m Sarah Baartman Centre after a decade of delays

The Sarah Baartman Centre of Remembrance in Hankey, Eastern Cape, remains incomplete after a decade of construction.

The centre has seen three different contractors, and over R200 million in expenditure, according to a parliamentary report presented by the Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture in September.

With only 37% of the project completed, the committee in its briefing expressed sheer disappointment in the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC).

The parliamentary monitoring group said the committee considered this a major failure, indicative of a larger issue.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Thursday called for a forensic audit following an oversight visit to the site, which was originally scheduled for completion in 2016.

“The manner in which this project has been executed displays a complete disregard for the people of Hankey and the legacies of Khoi San, and Coloured people that it seeks to honour,” said DA Deputy Spokesperson on Sport, Arts and Culture and Member of Parliament Liam Jacobs.

“There is clearly no political will to complete the centre and to do justice to the legacy of Sarah Baartman,” he added.

Sarah Bartmaan Remembrance Center project’s history

The troubled project’s history includes its initial construction which began in April 2014 with Lubbe Construction, awarded a R168-million contract.

Lubbe fell 10 months behind schedule due to cash flow issues.

According to the committee, the project was scheduled to end by 14 October 2016.

However, due to Lubbe’s cashflow issues, a second contractor, Transtruct Building and Civil Contractors took over in 2017 with a revised budget of R225 million.

Transtruct’s work required an additional R9 million in repairs due to quality issues. This resulted in its contract being terminated in July 2021 despite late payments being resolved.

The third contractor was appointed in January this year. However, they are reportedly also now facing payment disputes.

Delays in the project

The centre was planned to include classrooms, a multi-purpose hall, dormitories, a museum, a reading room, and a gatehouse.

Additionally, dormitories, a reception area, a living heritage section, and a restaurant were to be features of the heritage project, along with a pump house, road upgrades, and a roadway leading up to the burial area.

Multiple factors contributed to the delays, including weather, Covid-19 lockdowns, community unrest, taxi strikes, and annual shutdowns.

Moreover, subpar quality works were revealed and these required remedial works at the estimated cost of R9 million.

“[There were also] disputes between DPWI [Department of Public Works and Infrastructure] and the contractor regarding which party is liable for the costs of the remedial works”, the report read.

At some point, the contractor had to let go of labour and management staff, while suppliers and sub-contractors retracted their services due to non-payment.

Call for accountability

Jacobs highlighted concerns about local community involvement.

“The local Khoi San community has not been extensively consulted in the completion of the centre as initially promised. No clearer example of this exists than the removal of significant stones from the burial site,” he noted.

The DA called for proper consequence management for financial negligence and a cleansing ceremony led by the local Khoe community, in addition to the forensic audit.

Joe McGluwa, chairperson of the committee, said it was embarrassing to find that the project is not yet even at 50% completion despite the R247 million already spent.

“Where is accountability? Who must answer for this project? Now we’re sitting with the most expensive abandoned site in the history of construction somewhere on the way to Hankey, Kougama Local Municipality,” McGluwa said.

He condemned the spending of so much money which did not match up with the project’s progress.