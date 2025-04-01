Justice for Cwecwe: Activists demand action over child rape case

Activists demand justice for a seven-year-old allegedly raped at school, highlighting South Africa’s struggle against gender-based violence.

Johannesburg community members march for Justice for Cwecwe a seven-year-old pupil was allegedly raped at Bergview College at the school on 14 October 2024 while she was waiting for her transport in the Alfred Nzo District, Eastern Cape. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Despite progressive laws and ongoing campaigns against gender-based violence (GBV), activists say South Africa is far from turning the tide on the crisis.

The recent case of a minor, known as Cwecwe, allegedly raped at Bergview College in the Eastern Cape, has ignited outrage over systemic failures in handling of the case involving the seven year old.

Hundreds of people in Braamfontein took to the streets on Sunday under the banner Justice for Cwecwe, while a nationwide mass shutdown to various departments of education across the country were planned, including demonstrations to hand over a petition at the Union Buildings.

Investigation delays and accountability concerns

According to reports, since October when the incident happened, there has been no progress in the investigation.

DNA evidence was allegedly collected from the minor, while two of the three suspects have provided DNA samples for testing.

However, the school principal refused to provide his DNA. The incident reflects a broader failure of the system to protect vulnerable children, Shaheda Omar of the Teddy Bear Foundation said.

“The school has failed in a significant way. It has not taken responsibility for fulfilling its mandate. The school should have ensured that proper procedures were followed. We don’t even know if the alleged suspects were vetted or screened against the sex offender or child protection registers,” she said.

“We understand the challenges of manpower, but this has been an ongoing problem for years with no real progress. Private schools fall under the Independent Board, while public schools fall under the department of education. This division has gone unchecked for too long.”

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu confirmed all outstanding statements had been obtained by the investigating officer. DNA tests have also been conducted.

Omar emphasised the devastating psychological impact of sexual violence on children.

“This child is likely still in shock and struggling to process what has happened. She may find it difficult to speak about the experience, as it is incomprehensible to her. As a result, she may become fearful, experience nightmares, struggle with trust and feelings of betrayal, and even develop a fear of adults,” Omar said.

Broader systemic failures

Ayanda Kunene, founder and executive director of the Xumana Sibambane Organisation, also slammed the slow response from authorities.

“We are enraged why it took a podcast going viral on social media for us to see movement within the justice system.

“Even after countless appeals to the president to declare GBV a national crisis, cases continue to go unnoticed until they gain public attention. There are countless unreported cases and others where justice was never served because the law failed these children.”

At the time of publication, one petition had garnered over 723 000 signatures.

Mchunu confirmed the police were also looking into another case of sexual violence in the Eastern Cape.

A minor referred to as Alu was allegedly raped and the suspect, identified as Siphesihle, was arrested.

The call for justice and police reform

Many survivors never get justice because their cases are left unattended, director of Wise4- Afrika Brenda Madumise said.

“Too often, cases go uninvestigated. There’s little consideration for what this does to a victim. Many survivors never get justice. Some are even subjected to secondary victimisation – sometimes by law enforcement itself – because the system is not functioning.

“We need a criminal justice system that is responsive. Every reported case should be investigated immediately, thoroughly and professionally. Law enforcement must be held accountable,” Madumise said.

“The police service needs a complete reset. We need officers with a heightened understanding of violence, who grasp the principles of justice, and who take their role seriously.”

