Top correctional services official ‘nabbed’ for stealing condoms

Maripan is accused of stealing a pack of “regular fit” condoms worth R89.99.

The official is accused of stealing a pack of condoms. Picture: iStock

Senior Western Cape correctional services official Robin Maripan is set to appear in the Somerset West magistrates’ court on Monday, after he was allegedly nabbed stealing a pack of three condoms.

According to City Press, the alleged theft at Checkers Sitari Village, Firgrove, was reported to police last month. Maripan was quickly arrested and held for several hours. He appeared in court just over a week later.

Western Cape NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila told the publication Maripan is accused of stealing a pack of “regular fit” condoms worth R89.99.

ALSO READ: UK businesses ask for help after rise in shoplifting

He is alleged to have not told his bosses as Correctional services, where he reportedly works as head of community corrections and deals with ex-convict reintegration, and was called to the Drakenstein prison last week to answer. He said the matter had “nothing to do with the media”.

A municipal manager that stole

In 2019, Beverly Gungisa drew outrage over her appointment as Mogalakwena local municipality manager, with the DA in Limpopo claiming she had a criminal record for shoplifting.

It claimed she committed the crime in Pretoria eight years earlier, and this showed she could not be trusted with classified and financial information.

In May, Umhlali police in KwaZulu-Natal noted a spate of shoplifting incidents.

“The community should know that shoplifting is treated seriously. It takes a long time to process a shoplifter so we are enforcing stronger restrictions to avoid repeat offenders,” police spokesperson, Captain Vinny Pillay told the North Coast Courier.

Shoplifting troubles in the UK

British businesses reportedly turned to government this week to assist with a rise in thefts and violence by criminal gangs, addicts and people struggling with a cost-of-living crisis.

ALSO READ: Retailers and shoplifting: consider the merits please

“We see shoplifting everyday here, sometimes multiple times a day,”a manager of a Sainsbury’s food store in London said.

The Association of Convenience Stores said the UK recorded 1.1 million incidents last year, a record high.

The most stolen items were meat, alcohol and confectionery.

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. To join, click here.