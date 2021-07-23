ANCYL leader accused of instigating KZN, Gauteng riots released on bail

Citizen reporter



The DA says an ANC Youth League (ANCYL) leader in KwaZulu-Natal, who was arrested for allegedly instigating last week’s riots in the province and Gauteng, has been released on bail.

The party’s Uthukela constituency head and MP, Alf Lees, on Wednesday said he had learned from a reliable source that Nhanhla Hendry “Mampintsha” Nkosi was arrested by police for “taking part, leading and instigating” public violence in Ladysmith.

Nkosi is apparently the Uthukela leader of the ANCYL.

In a statement on Friday, Lees said Nkosi and his two co-accused were all granted bail of R1,500. He said the DA had attended the court proceedings.

“The three who were arrested on 12 July 2021, stand accused of instigating public violence following the riots which devastated the KwaZulu-Natal province.



“The court was informed that a new, more senior investigating officer has been appointed to probe the matter. We welcome this development and trust the investigating officer will investigate these allegations without fear or favour.”

Lees said the DA would closely monitor the investigation and attend court proceedings.

The case was postponed to 27 August 2021.

