Courts
Courts
Citizen Reporter
1 minute read
23 Aug 2021
12:15 pm

Bishop Zondo’s rape trial starts in Tshwane

Citizen Reporter

The Tshwane CBD was quiet as Bishop Zondo's rape trial got underway at the North Gauteng High Court.

Members of the Rivers of Living Ministry march to the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities, 3 November 2015, in Braamfontein. This follows subpoenas that were issued by the commission for several pastors to appear before it, including Bishop Stephen Zondo and Pastor Lesego Daniel. Picture: Michel Bega

The rape trial of controversial Rivers of Living Waters Ministries leader, Bishop Bafana Stephen Zondo, is currently underway at the North Gauteng High Court in Tshwane. 

Supporters planned a march from the city’s church branch in Jeff Masemola Street to the high court while Zondo’s rape trial got underway. But there’s been no reports of disturbances in the city so far.

The 55 year old is facing nine rape charges, one of indecent assault and one of defeating the ends of justice. Two of his victims are children, one of whom was aged between 8 and 9 years when the alleged rape occurred. 

ALSO READ: ‘There’s nothing I can say,’ says Bishop Zondo following sexual assault allegations

Bishop Zondo rape trial underway
Bishop Stephen Zondo of the Rivers of Living Waters Ministry on December 28, 2011, in Evaton outside Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Tumelo Mofokeng

The remaining seven victims are adults, who were allegedly raped in Evaton, a Formula 1 hotel in Johannesburg and the Rivers of Living Waters Ministries branch in Robertsham.

Zondo also allegedly attempted to bribe one of the victims with R25.000 to withdraw the case against him.

During his last court appearance at the Sebokeng Magistrate’s Court, Zondo said he was ready to face the law and “wanted the world to know”.

NOW READ: Bishop Zondo ‘ready for trial’ as rape case transferred to the high court

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

CRIME

Bishop Zondo's rape case postponed to end of August
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Joburg church battles cold, lockdown rules to feed homeless
1 month ago
1 month ago

SOUTH AFRICA

WATCH: How poo changed Sunday service
1 month ago
1 month ago
PREMIUM!

CRIME

Contractor 'hijacks' school renovation money to upgrade church
4 months ago
4 months ago


RELATED ARTICLES

CRIME

Bishop Zondo's rape case postponed to end of August
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Joburg church battles cold, lockdown rules to feed homeless
1 month ago
1 month ago

SOUTH AFRICA

WATCH: How poo changed Sunday service
1 month ago
1 month ago
PREMIUM!

CRIME

Contractor 'hijacks' school renovation money to upgrade church
4 months ago
4 months ago