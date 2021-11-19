Courts

Brendin Horner murder case: Judgment to be delivered on Friday

Citizen Reporter

Judgment in the case will be delivered in the Bethlehem Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Sekwetje Mahlamba, 32, (right) and and co-accused Sekola Matlaletsa Matlaletsa, 44, (left) appeared in the Senekal Magistrate's Court on Friday to formally apply for bail. They are accused of murdering Brendin Horner. Picture: Citizen.co.za/Marizka Coetzer

The men accused of killing 21-year-old Brendin Horner returned to the Bethlehem High Court this week to stand trial as key witnesses were expected to testify against the pair.

The case of Brendin Horner’s murder

Sekola Matlaletsa, 44, and Sekwetje Mahlamba, 32, were accused of strangling Horner in his home near Paul Roux in the Free State, back in October 2020.

At the time, Matlaletsa was granted bail by the Senekal Magistrate’s Court while Mahlamba remained behind bars.

He was later granted R5000 bail on condition he report to the police station on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 8 am and 5 pm.

Eyewitness reportedly intimidated

One of the eyewitnesses, Boy Khambule, claimed in his testimony that he had seen the men the morning after Horner’s death; he said they wore bloody clothes.

However, he later rescinded his statement, claiming he had been intimidated by police after turning on the State and rejecting the contents of his signed statement.

Boy Khambule reportedly told Eyewitness News that while he had seen them in bloody clothes, it had been at 6am at a tavern. Horner was murdered later that day, around 7pm.

Case resumes Friday

It’s been reported that the state dropped murder charges against Matlaletsa and Sekwetje Mahlamba and would instead proceed with a charge of livestock theft instead.

This is related to the theft of two sheep in March 2020, seven months prior to Horner’s death. However, the National Prosecuting Authority denied the reports.

NPA spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said the state presented its case, and it has subsequently been rolled over for judgment.

“There is no charge that the state is withdrawing because all the charges have been placed on record and have been argued”, Shuping said.

Judgment in the case will be delivered in the Bethlehem Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 19 November 2021.

