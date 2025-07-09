Mduduzi Mnisi granted R5 000 bail in Likhona Fose murder case

Mnisi's defence maintains that there is insufficient evidence to link Mnisi to the tragic death of Likhona Fose.

Mduduzi Mnisi, the man accused of murdering 14-year-old Likhona Fose, has been granted R5 000 bail by the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court.

The defence maintains that there is no evidence linking Mnisi to Fose’s death, while the state continues to build its case against him.

The teenager’s mutilated body was discovered in a veld near her Durban Deep, Roodepoort home, one day after she was reported missing.

Mnisi, 39, was taken into custody at the beginning of June in connection with the horrific crime.

Mdudzi Mnisi’s girlfriend provides alibi testimony

On 2 July, Mnisi’s girlfriend, Pinky Gantso, testified at his bail hearing to provide an alibi for the day Fose disappeared.

Gantso detailed Mnisi’s movements on 31 May 2025, painting a picture of a man following his normal routine.

According to Gantso’s testimony, she saw Mnisi in the morning when “he left to Dobsonville to go buy food for the kids”.

She explained that “he then returned around 11, 12. I saw him again. He then left for the day”.

When asked about Mnisi’s destination after returning from Dobsonville, Gantso confirmed he had informed her “that he was heading to Daveton”.

Evening encounter and complications

Gantso testified that she saw Mnisi again later that evening, stating: “Yes, in the evening later that day, around past seven. That’s when he arrived at the house. I know so because I’m on chronic medication and I take my medication at seven.”

However, the reunion was complicated by the presence of Gantso’s child’s father.

She explained that when Mnisi arrived, “he came to my place, but remained outside. He couldn’t come in because at that time, the father of my child had come to see the child. When he arrived, I went outside to meet him”.

Gantso told the court, she informed Mnisi “that he could not come in” and “told him that I will inform him when my baby daddy leaves for him to return”.

She added that “minutes later, after he had left, my baby daddy also left, and I phoned him to come back”.

Accused’s alibi in Likhona Fose case checks out

According to Gantso’s testimony, Mnisi spent the night at her place and remained with her through the weekend.

She stated: “He left on Sunday around 6 later in the day. He said that he was going to see his mother. He spent Saturday night with me. We were together the whole day on Sunday, and he only left on Sunday around 6.”

Investigating officer’s claims

The investigating officer in the matter, Moses Semosa, maintained that Mnisi was the last person to be seen with Fose around Durban Deep.

This claim forms a central part of the state’s case against the accused.

In previous proceedings, Mnisi has accused Semosa of having a personal vendetta against him.

He claimed that Semosa was pursuing his girlfriend and was convinced that this was why he was being set up for the murder.

Additionally, during last week’s proceedings, Semosa told the court that he thought Mnisi should not be granted bail.

He cited safety concerns for the accused.

Defence strategy and accused’s testimony

Mnisi’s legal team is banking on security camera footage to establish his innocence, with the accused pointing to surveillance equipment in the vicinity where Fose was last seen alive.

Mnisi provided detailed testimony about his whereabouts on the day the teenager disappeared.

“It was Saturday. I went to Daveyton. When I came back, it was approximately past 7 to 8 in the evening,” Mnisi told the court, explaining that he had travelled to Daveyton alone on 31 May.

According to his testimony, he met friends in Daveyton after sharing his location with them and subsequently spent the night at his girlfriend’s residence.

The case continues as both the defence and prosecution prepare for the next phase of proceedings, with the defence maintaining that there is insufficient evidence to link Mnisi to the tragic death of the 14-year-old girl.

