Courts

Accused bail conditions to be amended in child sex ring case

The case has been postponed by the Johannesburg High Court to 28 January for determination of the accused's trial.

The case of a well-known advocate, 63, and his co-accused, 53, accused of alleged involvement in what appeared to be a child sex ring, was yet again postponed following a request to amend their bail conditions, to 28 January for determination of their trial. This emerged in the High Court in Johannesburg on Friday, where the matter was previously postponed to amend the indictment as more witnesses came forward. The advocate, who may not be named as he has yet to plead, asked the court if he could report at least one day a week on Fridays. ALSO READ: Couple in...

