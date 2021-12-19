Woman who allegedly hired hitmen to kill her family due in court

Citizen Reporter

A 20-year-old woman from Mmakau village in the North West will be appearing in the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Monday, after allegedly hiring two hitmen to kill her entire family.

The woman turned herself in and admitted to the five alleged murders. The hitmen were subsequently arrested on Friday and Saturday.

The alleged murders took place on 6 December 2016.

While the woman, who was just 16 at the time, was outside the family home when shots were fired inside the house.

She was said to have been shot in the thigh before the hitmen fled the scene in the family car, a Chrysler Voyager.

After the shooting, the woman alerted the neighbours, who called the police.

The lifeless bodies of her 42-year-old father, who was a police officer, his 40-year-old wife, their six-year-old son and the woman’s 18-year-old sister, who was pregnant, were found.

The woman and the hitmen now face five counts of murder, and armed robbery.

