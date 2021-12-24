Ramaphosa appoints new ConCourt judges on Christmas Eve

Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Judges Narandran “Jody” Kollapen and Rammaka Steven Mathopo as Judges of the Constitutional Court, with effect from 1 January 2022.

This after the Presidency received a letter on 27 October 2021 from the Acting Chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), Judge Raymond Zondo, recommending five candidates to fill two vacancies in the Constitutional Court.

The candidates were Justice B Molemela, Justice R Mathopo, Justice F Kathree-Setiloane, Justice J Kollapen and Justice B Vally.



The JSC then conducted interviews on 4 October 2021 to fill the vacancies.



The President consulted with Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and the leaders of parties represented in the National Assembly through a letter on 22 November 2021 with regard to the five candidates nominated by the JSC.

The due date for comment on the candidates was 14 December 2021.



Part of the administrative process is a requirement that the Department of Justice make a formal submission to the Presidency in relation to the JSC’s recommendation. This submission was received by the Presidency on 21 December 2021.



“The President thanks Acting Chief Justice Zondo and leaders of parties for their invaluable inputs on all the candidates on the list submitted by the Judicial Service Commission to the President. All candidates on the list possess sound judicial acumen and attributes required at the highest court in the land,” said Ramaphosa.



Judge Kollapen served as a Judge of Gauteng Division from 2010 after he served as a member and later chairperson of the South African Human Rights Commission.



Judge Mathopo was appointed as a Judge, also in the Gauteng Division of the High Court, in 2006 and was elevated to the Supreme Court of Appeal in 2015.



“The President wishes Justices Kollapen and Mathopo well in their new role.”