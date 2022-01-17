Tshegofatso Pule murder trial postponed to 24 January

Citizen Reporter

The murder trial of the alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule’s killing on Monday was postponed to next week by the Johannesburg High Court.

The trial was set to get underway, but had to be postponed after the state requested to re-image the cellphone records of the accused, Ntuthuko Shoba, according to media reports.

Shoba, who is facing charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and defeating the ends of justice for his alleged involvement in Pule’s murder, will return to court on Monday, 24 January.

The 32-year-old has been in police custody since he was denied bail for the third time in September last year.

His trial was scheduled to begin in October, but the matter was postponed to give Shoba’s lawyers enough time to consult with him.

The defence had lodged an application to defer the trial due to difficulties in consulting with Shoba in prison.

Murder

Pule was eight months pregnant when she was killed by Mzikayise Malephane. She was found stabbed and hanging from a tree in a Roodepoort.

Malephane, who confessed to killing Pule, claimed Shoba hired him to kill Pule.

He is currently serving 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to murder in February and turned state witness.

Malephane said he was initially offered R7,000, and then R70,000, to kill Pule.

He revealed how the gruesome murder was executed, saying the plan was to hang Pule to make it look like a suicide.

Although he shot her, he still proceeded to hang her body.

It is alleged Pule was killed because she refused to terminate her pregnancy.