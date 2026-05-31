Acting high court judge hauled before tribunal over alleged R5 000 bribe

Businessman claims Judge Samuel Makamu requested money to grant leave to appeal an eviction order

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has referred a complaint against acting Johannesburg High Court judge Samuel Makamu to a judicial tribunal – a significant development amid allegations that he took a R5 000 bribe in exchange for a favourable leave-to-appeal ruling.

The latest development means the committee found that there is a prima facie case warranting a full tribunal investigation into allegations of gross misconduct against the acting judge.

Complaint against acting judge

The complaint was lodged in August 2025 by businessman and lawyer Bouwe Wiersma, who alleges Makamu requested money to grant leave to appeal an eviction order handed down against him.

Wiersma said the tribunal referral was confirmation that the complaint had passed an important legal threshold.

“Fresh new ruling in. Again, confirming prima facie investigation now to be escalated to a Tribunal. Since filing it on 25 August 2025, it was served only on 23 December 2025 before JCC then, now before a duly appointed judge of appeal and still the process lingers on. One should be grateful that the wheels of justice are at least turning in the right direction,” he said.

Wiersma said that the complaint had allegedly been strengthened by an affidavit from a senior counsel.

“I am told the strongest evidence in the JSC’s arsenal is an affidavit deposed to by senior counsel against the judge,” Wiersma said.

The matter was handled by Supreme Court of Appeal judge Halima Saldulker, who was appointed to determine the merits of the complaint following a directive by deputy chief justice Dunstan Mlambo.

R5 000 bribe request

According to documents submitted to the JSC, Wiersma alleges that shortly after an eviction order was granted against him in August last year, he received a call from a person claiming to be calling from Makamu’s office.

The individual allegedly offered to assist him in obtaining leave to appeal the eviction ruling.

Wiersma further claims that Makamu later contacted him directly from his private cellphone and initially requested R7 000 to grant the appeal application.

The amount was allegedly reduced to R5 000 during subsequent discussions.

Payment made to Makamu’s nephew

Banking records and WhatsApp messages submitted to the JSC allegedly show that the money was paid into a Capitec account belonging to Makamu’s nephew on 17 August 2025.

However, despite the alleged payment, Makamu ultimately dismissed the leave to appeal application with costs.

Wiersma said he deliberately proceeded with the payment in an attempt to expose alleged corruption within the judiciary.

The judicial tribunal process, which deals with complaints of gross judicial misconduct, could ultimately recommend severe sanctions if the allegations are substantiated.

Makamu could not be reached for comment.