7 Feb 2022
5:25 pm
Courts

‘My son was such a lovely boy’ – mom of boy allegedly killed for picking mangoes

Rorisang Kgosana

The community is demanding that police continue to dig deeper as several residents have gone missing in recent years.

Jerobejin van Wyk, photographed when he was 9-years-old. Now aged 13, he was killed for stealing mangoes. Photo: Supplied
He was described as a respectful boy who loved soccer and did whatever task his parents sprung on him, but 13-year-old Jerobejin van Wyk’s life came to an end when he was hacked and killed with his body parts dumped in a drain in a small town in the Western Cape last week – all over stolen mangoes. It was on Wednesday when Van Wyk was playing with friends in the small rural community of Klawer, known for wine farms, mining and poverty. The group of boys, however, ended on the property of Daniel Smit, 56, to pick mangoes off...

