NPA is ready to prosecute Jacob Zuma

Citizen Reporter

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed the judgment relating to former President Jacob Zuma, handed down on Wednesday.

KwaZulu-Natal High Court Judge Piet Koen dismissed Zuma’s application to have state prosecutor advocate Billy Downer recused from the arms deal trial.

“The NPA notes particularly the order directing that the criminal trial shall proceed during the second and third terms of the 2022 court calendar of the KZN High Court, where it has been set down, as previously agreed by all the parties, commencing at 10h00 on 11 April 2022,” said NPA Spokesperson Advocate Mthunzi Mhaga.

ALSO READ: Zuma loses bid to remove Downer from corruption trial

“The NPA will be fully prepared to proceed on 11 April 2022, and it will do all that it can to ensure that the trial continues, despite whatever further steps there may be to delay the trial by yet further applications to appeal,” said Mhaga.

Judge Koen said that Zuma’s application had no prospect of success.

The former president wanted Downer recused from the arms deal corruption trial, saying he lacked the independence and impartiality to prosecute in the trial.

Last year, Koen dismissed Zuma and his legal team’s special plea to have Downer removed from the trial. This led to the former president’s legal team, led by advocate Dali Mpofu, to lodge an appeal.

“The application to appeal and all related applications in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act, are all dismissed. The criminal trial shall proceed on the date as set by parties,” Koen said.

ALSO READ: Call our ‘bluff’, remove Downer and get on with the case – Zuma’s lawyer

Koen presented Zuma’s eight argument points separately, dismissing them and giving reasons why. One of the arguments argued by Mpofu alleged irregularities by the State and Koen.

Koen dismissed the allegation as “frivolous”.

Zuma faces multiple charges of fraud and corruption alongside French arms dealer Thales over the controversial multi-billion rand arms deal struck back when he was KwaZulu-Natal MEC for economic development, in the 1990s.

Zuma and a representative of Thales pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The former president completed two presidency terms with the arms deal allegations hanging over his head.

Zuma was not in court on Wednesday.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

Additional reporting by Getrude Makhafola

NOW READ: Zuma’s leave to appeal application not in the interests of justice, argues NPA