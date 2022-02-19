High court Judge Monama has died

Getrude Makhafola

Judge Ramarumo Monama, who presided over the case of serial cop killer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu, has died.

Monama died after a short illness, said acting Gauteng Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba in a statement on Friday.

Monama presided over many cases in the Gauteng division of the high court, including that of former police officer Ndlovu. Ndlovu murdered members of her family for insurance payouts between 2012 and 2018.

Her killing spree was derailed in 2018 when the hitman she hired to kill her mother, sister and her children in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga changed his mind.

Ndlovu and the hitman drove to Thulamahashe in Bushbuckridge, where Ndlovu pointed out her mother’s house to the hitman and left as he entered the house.

But when Mkhize saw how old and frail his intended victim was, he instead asked her for water and left.

Monama sentenced Ndlovu to six life terms in prison and five years for defeating the ends of justice.

The Judges Matter team is sad to learn of the passing of Gauteng High Court Judge Ramarumo Monama.



A graduate of Wits and Limpopo universities, Judge Monama’s been a judge since 2010.



While at @CALS_ZA in 1983 he published a paper on the ‘Pass’ courts: https://t.co/eDTmtMy4K2 pic.twitter.com/0tNDwxRiqB— Judges Matter (@WhyJudgesMatter) February 18, 2022

Nathaniel Julies murder case

One of the other cases judge Monama presided over is that of teenager Nathaniel Julies, who was allegedly shot by police officers in Eldorado Park in 2020.

Constable Caylene Whiteboy and sergeants Simon Ndyalvane and Vorster Netshiongolo are on trial for the murder in the high court sitting at the Palmridge Magistrate’s Court.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Grace Langa said her organisation will honour the 11 April date and hear how the court handles the trial after Monama’s passing.

“Our investigator in this case was due to give testimony but could not due to postponements. The same investigator is, unfortunately, leaving Ipid as from the 1st of March for greener pastures.

“The advantage with court cases is that court transcripts are always available, and if the court decides to appoint a new judge to preside over the case, he or she will have to go through the transcripts. We will have to hear in April on what will happen next.”

Judge Monama’s career

Monama had been a judge since 2010.

After matric, Monama studied and obtained a Bachelor of Jurisprudence (B.iuris) degree at the then University of the North, now known as University of Limpopo. He later obtained a Bachelor of Law (LLB) from the University of the Witwatersrand.

He served his articles at law firm Webber Wentzel, where he became a qualified attorney.

Monama was a founding member of the Centre for Applied Legal Studies (CALS) in 1978, together with lawyers such as Professor John Dugard and Halton Cheadle.

Said Ledwaba: “The judges and staff of the Gauteng Division of the High Court were saddened to learn of the passing of the Judge Ramarumo Emerson Monama.

“His loss will be profoundly felt by his colleagues and the staff in the Gauteng Division of the High Court. May his soul rest in peace.”

