10 suspects appear in court following Rosettenville shootout

Rosettenville shootout: Ten men appeared at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, facing multiple charges ranging from conspiracy to commit robbery with aggravating circumstances, eight counts of murder, ten counts of possession of hijacked vehicles, attempted murder, possession of explosives, nine counts of possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition.

This after a multidisciplinary operation consisting of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), South African Police Service (SAPS), including the National Cash in Transit (CIT) Task Team, resulted in the swift interception of an alleged CIT robbery in Moffatview, Johannesburg, on Monday.

A shootout ensued between law enforcement authorities and about 25 gang members in Rosettenville.

All accused were remanded in custody until 03 March 2022, for legal representation and the verification of some of the accused’s citizenship in the country, said the NPA on Wednesday.

“The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) commends the bravery displayed by our partners within the Criminal Justice System and wish all officers that were injured in the process of upholding the rule of law, a speedy recovery. We condemn the violence perpetrated against law enforcement authorities.”

According to a crime scene report by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), 18 members from different units and the Johannesburg Metro Police Department were involved in the crackdown.

One police officer from the chopper, two police officers from Mofatt view SAPS and one Metro police officers were injured in the Rosettenville shootout.

Eight suspects were fatally wounded and declared dead at the crime scene in Rosettenville. One of the deceased suspects is an ex military member.

Scene one was at no 50 Frias Hill Road and the following exhibits were recovered:

1x Assault rifle filed off serial number with one empty magazine and twenty three live ammunition

Seventy two spent cartridges of rifle calibre

Five commercial explosives

Six Carmex wires

Three detonators codes

One stolen Audi Q3 with registration no CZ04ZPGP

One stolen Ford Ranger with registration no HV08KXGP

One stolen Mercedes Benz with registration no DD70WJGP

One stolen Range Rover with registration no CY88GRGP

One stolen Audi S4 with registration no HV08KXGP

Fingerprints and DNA swabs were lifted from the vehicles and firearms in Rosettenville. All the stolen vehicles had false registration numbers.