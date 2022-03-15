‘Ninja killer’ should not have been freed, say experts

Marizka Coetzer

Experts are concerned about the early release of the “Ninja Killer” this month after serving a minimum sentence for a murder he committed in 2008.

The department of correctional service’s spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, said Morne Harmse completed his legislated minimum detention period and he was considered and approved for parole placement on 3 March.

He said Harmse was subjected to strict parole conditions and will be monitored. Harmse was convicted for murder and three counts of attempted murder and sentenced to an effective 20 years’ imprisonment.

“He appeared before the Zonderwater management area correctional supervision and parole board about eight times,” said Nxumalo.

Clinical psychologist Professor Gerard Labuschagne said Harmse’s parole was too early.

“He had more risk factors developing after his incarceration than before.”

Labuschagne said Harmse had not participated in any rehabilitation programmes and hadn’t even completed high school. He said Harmse only attempted to work for about two months in his whole incarceration.

“So, basically, he did nothing since 2009. People must understand that this was a planned and attempted mass murder,” he said.

“Attempted murder means the court found that you were attempting to murder someone. He planned this for months before the incident and tried to incite others to join him.”

Labuschagne said two psychologists who have been assessing him for parole since 2019, have consistently said he is a risk to himself and society and should not be released.

Head of the department of criminology at the University of Limpopo Professor Jaco Barkhuizen questioned if Harmse had received enough psychological counselling in prison.

“I see he did a victim-offender participation programme which counted in his favour, but a parole hearing should include the voices of the victims,” he said.