Prisons buckle as overcrowding hits 169 000 against 107 000 beds

Inmate population at 169 537 at end of March against approved bed capacity of 107 054 with pressure intensifying over the past five years.

The country’s correctional facilities are buckling under the pressure of overcrowding, with the inmate population at 169 537 at the end of March against the approved bed capacity of 107 054.

According to the department of correctional services’ 2025-26 annual report presented to parliament yesterday, the pressure has intensified over the past five years.

Inmate population increased to 169 537

The inmate population increased from 143 223 in 2021-22 to 169 537 in 2025-26 – about 18% up.

Over the same period, approved bed capacity fell from 108 804 to 107 054.

The department attributed the overcrowding to admissions exceeding the number of people leaving the correctional system.

During 2025-26, the sentenced offender population increased by 2 299, while the unsentenced population grew by 1 230.

People held in custody while awaiting the outcome of their cases account for a substantial share of the inmate population.

Remand detainees make up 37% of prison population

The department recorded 62 711 remand detainees at the end of March 2026, representing 37% of all inmates.

Gauteng recorded the largest sentenced offender population at 22 480, while Gauteng and the Western Cape together accounted for 32 023 remand detainees.

The department said it continued to pursue measures aimed at reducing unnecessary detention, including bail review referrals, applications relating to lengthy detention and audiovisual court appearances.

“The release or reduction of remand detainees falls solely within the jurisdiction of the courts. High remand detention numbers continue to place pressure on correctional centre capacity leading to a high rate of overcrowding,” the report says.

The department warned that overcrowding placed additional pressure on sanitation, security, health care, staffing and the maintenance of minimum detention standards.

Pressure on sanitation, security, health care, staffing and maintenance

The department’s ability to manage the growing inmate population is further constrained by staff shortages.

As at 31 March, 2026, it had 35 646 filled posts against an establishment of 42 492, resulting in a vacancy rate of 16.1%.

The department reported that its workforce had declined despite 1 985 appointments and 1 218 promotions. Recruitment remained slow and heavily dependent on manual processes.

A particularly significant shortfall was recorded in the appointment of entry-level correctional officers.

Against an annual target of 950 trained officers, the department recorded zero appointments.

Staff shortages hit 16.1% vacancy rate

Staffing pressures are exacerbated by the condition of correctional facilities and limited infrastructure funding.

According to the annual report, only 1% of assessed facilities were in good condition, while 43% were rated fair to poor.

The department spent R707.7 million on infrastructure during 2025-26, but said delivery was constrained by funding limitations, contractor underperformance, payment issues and deferred projects.

It also reported that the budget for repairs and renovations had declined by 53% over the 2024-27 expenditure framework period.