Senzo Meyiwa murder trial postponed again for five more days

Faizel Patel

The trial of the five men charged with the murder of Senzo Meyiwa has again been postponed, this time to 22 April.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sthemba Sibiya, 34, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, 30, Mthobisi Prince Ncube, 36, and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, 35, appeared in the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday.

All the accused are expected to plead not guilty.

On Monday, Advocate Zandile Mshololo for accused five, Sifisokuhle Ntuli asked Judge Tshifhwiwa Maumela for a postponement to consult with her client.

Still not ready to proceed with trial

However, on Tuesday, Mshololo said that after consulting with her Ntuli yesterday, they are still not ready to proceed with trial and required more time to further consult with her client.

Msholo said they need more particulars to prepare for their defense.

“We need time to verify information contained in the statements with some of our witnesses who are in KZN.”

She said there are some particulars the defence is going to need that will allow Ntuli to formulate a plea that must be placed before the court when the trial starts.

State prosecutor George Baloyi said Ntuli is unprepared.

“I find it preposterous that they want five days to consult witnesses in KZN, GP and they want more particulars.”

Judge Maumela said while Mshololo required more time to consult, the reality is that Meyiwa’s family also has the right to know what happened when he was killed.

Advocate Malesela Teffo representing accused 1-4 vehemently opposed yet another postponement saying his clients were being prejudiced.

Teffo said his clients have a right to a speedy trial.

“They’ll be seriously prejudiced and it will be a very sad day in the jurisprudence of this country that if we are going to entertain certain issues that if we have to put them on the scale, the fulcrum will not reach the equilibrium. The interest of the state for which my learned colleague has indicated desired that this trial, has to proceed, has to start in so far as yesterday.”

Judge Maumela warned that this is the final postponement.

On Monday, head of lobby group AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit, Advocate Gerrie Nel who is representing the Meyiwa family said he believes there is a mastermind behind Meyiwa’s murder and the police know who it is.

Meyiwa was shot dead while visiting the home of his then-girlfriend singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus in October 2014.

He was one of seven people in the home when gunmen allegedly entered the house and tried to rob everyone.

Meyiwa was the only person who was shot in the incident.