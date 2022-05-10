Sentencing proceedings in Tshegofatso Pule’s murder trial set to begin on Tuesday

Citizen Reporter

Sentencing proceedings in the Tshegofatso Pule murder trial are expected to begin on Tuesday at the Johannesburg High Court.

Convicted killer Ntuthuko Shoba, 33, in March was found guilty of premeditated murder for orchestrating Pule’s gruesome murder in June 2020.

The 28-year-old beautician was eight months pregnant at the time of her death with Shoba’s child.

She was found stabbed and hanged from a tree in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg.

It’s understood that Shoba, a former Johannesburg Stock Exchange analyst, hired self-confessed gunman Muzikayise Malephane to kill Pule because her pregnancy posed a threat to his relationship with another woman, who is thought to be his fiancée.

Malephane is currently serving 20 years in prison after being sentenced in February 2021.

In delivering his judgment, acting high court Judge Stuart Wilson found that the state proved beyond reasonable doubt that Shoba plotted to have Pule killed in 2020.

He said the evidence all pointed in one direction, that Shoba hired Muzikayise Malephane to kill Pule.

The defence on Tuesday is expected to argue for mitigation of sentence, while the state is expected to argue for aggravating factors.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

