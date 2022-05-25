Convicted killer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu appears in court for fresh charges

Thapelo Lekabe

Convicted serial killer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu on Wednesday morning returned to the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court facing fresh charges on two separate cases.

Ndlovu, a former police officer who worked at the Tembisa south police station, made a brief appearance in court on two counts of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The attempted murder charges were in connection with an alleged murder plot in 2018 to kill two police officers, Seargeant Benneth Mabunda and Colonel Nthipe Boloka.

The two officers investigated Ndlovu’s murder case in which she was found guilty last year for her killing spree of five of her relatives and lover for insurance payouts.

ALSO READ: Convicted killer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu faces fresh charges

In the other matter, Ndlovu and her co-accused Nomsa Mudau – also a former cop – allegedly plotted in 2018 to kill Mudau’s ex-husband, Justice Mudau, for insurance payouts. Justice and Nomsa were married at the time.

Ndlovu and Mudau were initially arrested in March 2018 over the foiled murder plot after the alleged hitmen informed authorities about the plan.

The case against the pair was provisionally withdrawn and re-enrolled in court this year.

During their first court appearance in court on 20 April, Mudau was released on warning because she was heavily pregnant and due to give birth in May.

Ndlovu and Mudau also did not have legal representation, but managed on Wednesday to secure one for their appearance in court.

The Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court postponed both matters to 31 May 2022.

This was for the disclosure of the docket in connection with the conspiracy to commit murder charges.

The state also obtained a warrant of arrest for Ndlovu’s co-accused who said to be on the run. The suspect, who was not named in court, faces conspiracy to murder the two officers.

Mudau continues to be out on warning while Ndlovu remains behind bars.

Life sentence

In November last year, Ndlovu was sentenced to life in prison for murder by the Johannesburg High Court, sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court.

This after she was found guilty of six counts of murder, four counts of fraud, defeating the ends of justice and attempted murder for killing five of her relatives and her lover for insurance payouts.

She was arrested in March 2018 after the hitmen she hired to kill her sister and her sister’s five children in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, tipped off police about the murder plot.

Ndlovu was sentenced to life in prison, 25 years for each of the six murders she was found guilty of as well as:

Five years for defeating the ends of justice;

10 years for each count of fraud;

10 years for each of the seven counts of incitement to commit murder;

10 years for attempting to murder her mother, Maria Mushwana.

NOW READ: Rosemary Ndlovu sentenced to life imprisonment for murder