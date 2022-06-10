Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe’s case to be heard in August

Citizen Reporter

The case against alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Christmas Mafe will be heard in the Western Cape High Court in August for a pre-trial hearing.

Mafe on Thursday made a brief appearance at Cape Town Magistrates Court in connection with the Parliament fire on 2 January 2022, which destroyed the Old and the New Assembly buildings in Cape Town.

The 49-year-old faces charges of housebreaking, terrorism, arson, and theft. He has denied the charges against him, with his legal team accusing the state of making him the scapegoat for the fire.

Outstanding documents

During Mafe’s court appearance on Thursday, senior state advocate Mervyn Menigo provided his legal team with all outstanding reports before the pre-trial conference in the high court on 12 August 2022.

The documents included the authorisation certificate to charge Mafe with terrorism and the indictment and summary of facts.

“The indictment, lists charges of housebreaking with intent to commit arson and arson, terrorism and theft. It alleges that between 1 and 2 January 2022, Mafe engaged in terrorist activity by setting fire to Parliament and destroying the Old and New Assembly Buildings of Parliament.

“This was intended to intimidate or induce or cause a feeling of insecurity to the public and the president of South Africa and his Cabinet ministers, and further unduly intimidate the president of South Africa, to adopt his standpoint as can be gleaned from his demands,” said Western Cape NPA spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, in a statement.

Mafe’s alleged demands

According to the state, Mafe’s alleged demands for starting the fire in Parliament included, among others, the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Cabinet by 8 January 2022, as well as, the immediate institution of a R1 500 basic income grant to all unemployed citizens.

The state claims that Mafe allegedly bought petrol for R10 from a petrol station in Bellville on 31 December 2021 and poured it into a cold drink bottle, before he travelled to the Cape Town City centre.

“He then sat on the pavement, opposite the Plein Street entrance to Parliament, appearing to be observing the entrance gate. When police officials guarding the entrance left, he scaled the fence and made his way into the Parliamentary precinct.

“He loitered the parliamentary premises avoiding being caught by at least one police patrol by hiding behind a wall. He also crawled, remaining to lie on his stomach to avoid detection.”

According to the state, Mafe allegedly tried to enter Tuynhuys, Ramaphosa’s office in Cape Town, but he was unsuccessful.

He then allegedly entered the Old Assembly building through a door that was closed but not locked.

“After spending time inside, he started collecting cardboard boxes, paper, and office chairs which he placed under and in front of the closed doors of the offices.

“He tore curtains and later used the torn pieces of fabric as additional kindling. He sprinkled the petrol over the items and then set them alight.

“He also tore pieces of cardboard boxes and paper and dropped them on the floor of the National Assembly. He placed some strategically into gaps between furnishings before setting them alight.”

Bail application denied

Last month, the Western Cape High Court dismissed Mafe’s bid to appeal the dismissal of his bail application.

The appeal followed the Cape Town Regional Court’s judgment in February, which ruled that the defence failed to prove exceptional circumstances as to why Mafe should be released on bail.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

