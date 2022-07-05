Four police officers accused of shooting Mthokozisi Ntumba found not guilty

Kgomotso Phooko

The charges against the four police officers who are accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba during a student protest at Braamfontein in March 2021 have been dropped.

Acting Judge Mawabo Malangeni said there was no credible evidence linking the four accused to the fatal shooting of Ntumba.

Judge Malangeni acquitted the four of the charges at the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

Mthokozisi was killed when police officers fired rubber bullets during a protest by the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) students.

Ntumba was hit by the rubber bullets when stepped out of the doctor’s office after complaining about a stomach ache.

The four officers, Tshepiso Kekana, 27, Motseothata Boitumelo, 43, Madimeja Lekgodi, 37, and Victor Nkosinathi Mohammed, 51 faced charges of murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.

The officers had pleaded not guilty to all the charges against them.