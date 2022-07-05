Courts

Kgomotso Phooko
1 minute read
5 Jul 2022
12:13 pm

Four police officers accused of shooting Mthokozisi Ntumba found not guilty

Mthokozisi Ntumba was killed when the police fired rubber bullets during a Wits student protest in March 2021.

Four police officers who were accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court, 24 March 2021. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The charges against the four police officers who are accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba during a student protest at Braamfontein in March 2021 have been dropped.

Acting Judge Mawabo Malangeni said there was no credible evidence linking the four accused to the fatal shooting of Ntumba.

Judge Malangeni acquitted the four of the charges at the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

Mthokozisi was killed when police officers fired rubber bullets during a protest by the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) students.

Ntumba was hit by the rubber bullets when stepped out of the doctor’s office after complaining about a stomach ache.

The four officers, Tshepiso Kekana, 27, Motseothata Boitumelo, 43, Madimeja Lekgodi, 37, and Victor Nkosinathi Mohammed, 51 faced charges of murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.

The officers had pleaded not guilty to all the charges against them.

