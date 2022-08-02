Senzo Meyiwa murder trial postponed again, Advocate Teffo a no-show

Thapelo Lekabe

The murder trial against the five men accused of killing former Bafana Bafana captain, Senzo Meyiwa, has been delayed once again.

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The trial was meant to resume in the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday morning, with all eyes on controversial defence advocate Malesela Teffo.

This after he announced last week that he would return as the legal representative for four of the men standing trial for Meyiwa’s murder in October 2014.

However, in another dramatic twist in the matter, Teffo was missing in action during court proceedings.

Instructing attorney Tshepo Thobane informed presiding Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela that there was no instruction to re-appoint Teffo as the legal representative for accused number one to four.

This led to the trial being postponed to 5 September 2022 in order for Thobane to consult his clients.

Last Thursday, it emerged that Teffo wrote to the high court and the NPA to notify them that he would continue representing Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube and Mthokoziseni Maphisa after he withdrew from the matter on 12 July.

But he had a list of bizarre demands before he could return to trial.

Advocate Teffo’s list of demands

Teffo’s demands included, among others, the removal of Judge Maumela and state prosecutor advocate George Baloyi.

He also wants Police Minister Bheki Cele to be fired and that Meyiwa’s former girlfriend Kelly Khumalo be prosecuted in the murder trial under the infamous second docket, known as case 375.

Teffo further asked for his clients to be tried separately from accused number five, Fisokuhle Ntuli, who is represented by defence advocate Zandile Mshololo.

Teffo has also accused Judge Maumela of trying to bewitch him.

He claimed that the judge had allegedly brought a sangoma (traditional healer) to court and a drunk concoction in the form of a liquid in a bid to try to collapse him inside the court.

Civil society organisation, Judges Matter, condemned Teffo for making unfounded accusations against Judge Maumela.

The organisation said the allegations were based on speculation and conjecture, and called on the advocate to withdraw the accusations.

“The statements made in Advocate Teffo’s letter are a shocking attack on Judge Maumela and should be immediately withdrawn. It is deeply distressing that they come from a legal practitioner, as advocates hold a special duty to protect the dignity, reputation and effectiveness of the courts,” Judges Matter said in a statement.

