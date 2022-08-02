‘I have a physician called Jesus’: Judge Maumela on Teffo’s witchcraft claims

Thapelo Lekabe

The presiding judge in the murder trial of the five men accused of killing former Bafana Bafana captain, Senzo Meyiwa, has slammed controversial lawyer Malesela Teffo, after he accused him of witchcraft.

This after Teffo, in a letter to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), called for Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela to be recused from hearing the murder trial.

Teffo cited witchcraft as among the reasons why he withdrew from representing accused number one to four: Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube and Mthokoziseni Maphisa.

He claimed that the Pretoria High Court judge allegedly brought his sangoma (traditional healer) to court in order to cause him to collapse inside the courtroom.

Judge Maumela on Tuesday responded to Teffo’s allegations against him. The judge said his beliefs were irrelevant to the murder trial, saying he had “a physician called Jesus”.

“I have a physician and the matter of my physician it’s not the problem of anybody; it’s even irrelevant here.

“Because of what is happening, one needs to say it out and loud: I have a physician called Jesus and he needs no augmentation,” Maumela said.

The judge said he did not want to entertain Teffo’s allegations, but felt that he needed to speak out.

“It might not be a story for today, but even before I came here, I consulted my physician. When I leave here, I will consult my physician, but it’s nobody’s business.

“And, I should also not make my physician anybody’s physician. And that physician does not make me better than other people; it makes me better than myself by the day.”

Trial postponed

Judge Maumela postponed the trial to 5 September 2022, after instructing attorney, Tshepo Thobane, informed him he would represent accused number one to four.

Last week, Teffo said he would return as their legal representative after he withdrew from the trial on 12 July, in dramatic fashion.

Teffo had a list of bizarre demands before he could take back the case. These included, among others, the removal of state prosecutor advocate George Baloyi and the axing of Police Minister Bheki Cele.

However, in another dramatic twist in the matter, Teffo was missing in action during court proceedings on Tuesday.

Thobane informed the court that there was an “error” in the process followed by Teffo in withdrawing from the matter.

He informed the court he would continue to represent the accused now that Teffo was longer part of the defence team.

“My instructions from the clients are that I proceed to deal with the matter,” Thobane said.

Thobane also informed the court that he would apply for bail for one of the accused men.

He said the bail application would be lodged before 5 September so that trial proceedings are not disrupted.

