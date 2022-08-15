July unrest: Cop among alleged instigators as more suspects granted bail

Citizen Reporter

Four suspects alleged to be part of the 2021 July unrest instigators have been granted bail by the Durban Magistrates’ Court.

This after three suspects were arrested by the Directorate Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks, in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and North West over the weekend.

During court proceedings on Monday, it was revealed that one of the suspects, Menzi Blose, is a public order police (POP) unit officer reportedly deployed at the Mariannhill police station in KZN.

Blose was joined by Matthews Ntjonto (who had appeared at the Ventersdorp Magistrates’ Court before his case was transferred), Mthokozisi Gwala and Sibusiso Ngubane as they were granted R3 000 bail, unopposed by the state.

The four join 22 other alleged instigators accused of inciting public violence during widespread looting and destruction in parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Gauteng last year, bringing the total number of suspects arrested recently to 26.

Of the 22 suspects, one was released on warning.

The remaining 21 suspects were also released on R3 000 bail after appearing in court on Friday.

They are facing charges ranging from conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to commit public violence and incitement to commit arson.

With the Hawks expected to make more arrests in the coming days, the 26 alleged instigators will return to court on 26 August.

According to the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster (JCPS), 19 suspects were initially arrested.

However, five cases have since been withdrawn and two struck off the roll, News24 reported earlier this month.

This was revealed by Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola, who was responding to a written parliamentary question from the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Police Minister Bheki Cele previously indicated that the Hawks had 86 people that were of interest to their investigations, which includes former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Dudu Zuma-Sambudla.

Hawks KZN spokesperson, Major-General Lesetja Senona confirmed that Zuma-Sambudla was under investigation following a case opened by DA.

DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach laid criminal charges against Zuma-Sambudla and Duduzane Zuma as well as their older brother Edward Zuma, and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, over their comments on social media and in the media during the unrest.

Bonginkosi Khanyile

Meanwhile, the trial of #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile was postponed to 19 August on Monday.

Khanyile is alleged to be one of the instigators, but has repeatedly maintained his innocence.

He has been charged with two counts of inciting public violence and three counts of contravening the Disaster Management Act by holding illegal gatherings and not wearing a mask.

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) member was arrested in August 2021, in connection with the unrest and was released on R5 000 bail.

The 8-19 July riots resulted in more than 330 people losing their lives with the violence ostensibly being triggered by Zuma’s imprisonment.

