11 Nov 2022
40th time the charm for Mkhwebane? Suspended PP suffers yet another legal defeat

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria dismissed Mkhwebane's report investigating a Sars' IT contract.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane during an outreach programme at the Rabasotho Community Center in Tembisa, 21 August 2019. She was joined by the mayor of Ekurhuleni, Mzandile Masina to hear and provide solutions to the communities problems. Picture: Neil McCartney

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been ordered to pay costs on another matter relating to her investigations into the country’s revenue collecting service.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has dismissed Mkhwebane’s report investigating Sars’s appointment of Information Technology company BB&D in 2007 and ordered her to pay costs on the matter.

Mkhwebane is currently attending a Section 194 committee tasked with investigating her fitness to hold office.

*This is a developing story, more to follow.
