Daily news update: Mkhwebane suffers another blow, NEC meeting and City of Joburg Speaker facing a motion of no confidence

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been ordered to pay costs on another matter relating to her investigations into the country’s revenue collecting service.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has dismissed Mkhwebane’s report investigating the South African Revenue Service‘s (Sars) appointment of Information Technology company Budge, Barone & Dominick (BBD) in 2007 and ordered her to pay costs on the matter.

The Office of the Public Protector did not defend Mkhwebane’s report on the Sars IT contract, and as a result, it was declared invalid and unlawful, reviewed and set aside.

Photo: Gallo Images

The African National Congress’ (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) is set to meet in person this weekend for the first time in two years.

The regular session of the NEC – the governing party’s highest decision-making body in between conferences – will take place from Friday until Sunday at the Nasrec Expo Centre, in the south of Johannesburg, where the ANC will hold its 55th national elective conference next month.

The meeting is expected to receive a number of organisational reports, including the ANC’s integrity commission’s report on the Phala Phala scandal, as well as feedback on preparations ahead of the elective congress.

Johannesburg Council Speaker Colleen Makhubele speaks to The Citizen newspaper in Johannesburg, 27 October 2022, during the council meeting in Johannesburg to vote for section 79 chairpersons. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

ActionSA says it intends to bring forward a motion of no confidence against the City of Johannesburg Speaker, Colleen Makhubele.

The party has based its motion on the Johannesburg High Court’s judgment, which saw the reinstatement of the City’s mayor Mpho Phalatse on 25 October, following her removal.

The high court ruled Makhubele’s decision, taken on 29 September, to schedule an extraordinary meeting of council to vote on the motion of no confidence in Phalatse the following day was unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.

Judge Raylene Keightley also set aside the election of the ANC Joburg regional chair Dada Morero as mayor, while Makhubele was ordered to pay the costs of the DA’s urgent application, including the costs of two counsels.

The entertainment industry is reeling following the passing of Metro FM and Daily Thetha anchor Pearl Shongwe.

Media personalities including the Metro FM family paid tribute to the anchor and shared their fondest moments of Pearl.

According to several media reports, the 35-year-old’s body was discovered in her home on Tuesday by her neighbours, with no injuries reported.

Her colleagues shared their fondest memories of the late Daily Thetha anchor, among them being her infectious laugh and love for children.

Marou Souaibou has been snapped up by Orlando Pirates, according to a report on Friday. Picture: Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix.

Orlando Pirates have reached an agreement to sign Cameroon attacker Marou Souaibou, according to a report on Friday by kickoff442.com.

The 21 year-old has been named by Cameroon head coach Rigobert Song in the Indomitable Lions’ squad for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar, which kicks off in just over a week.

Souaibou currently plays for Coton Sport Garoua in Cameroon, scoring 11 league goals in helping his side to the Elite One title in 2022, while also bagging two goals in three games as they won the Cameroonian Cup.