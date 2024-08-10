Train driver also to blame for death of six pupils, says Mpumalanga premier at funeral

The train driver was supposed to reduce his speed and 'stop', according to Mandla Ndlovu.

Mpumalanga Premier Mandla Ndlovu stated that the train driver involved in the school bus fatal accident is also at fault.

Ndlovu was speaking on Saturday at the funeral service of six learners who died in the accident, which occurred at the Arnot level crossing near Sikhululiwe Village on 31 July.

“I hear you that you are blaming the bus driver only even the train driver is not right. They are both wrong,” the premier said.

‘Train driver should have stopped’

The incident saw a scholar transport bus carrying 30 pupils from Morelig Combined School colliding with a moving Transnet train while attempting to cross the railway line.

But according to Ndlovu, the train driver was supposed to reduce his speed and “stop”.

“If we do not blame him, we will continue to have fatalities,” he said.

“They have had signs [and] those signs show you that where you are going is a crossing. It may happen that you get a car there [so] all you have to do is reduce your speed… the only thing you must do is stop.”

The premier told parents to be ensure that the scholar vehicles that their children are transported with are roadworthy.

“We should conduct regular inspections to ensure that scholar transport is road worthy,” he said.

Ndlovu pointed out that pupils had the right to refuse to enter into unroadworthy vehicles.

“Say no to over loading, say no to speeding, say no to drunken driving,” he said.

He also said scholar transport drivers should be careful on the road because the pupils that were being driven are the future of South Africa.

“They are not just passengers they are driving doctors; they are driving scientists. The future of this province depends on those people that you are driving,” he said.

On the other hand, Ndlovu stated the provincial government would strengthen their e-learning initiative and to offer support to all schools.

He also wished a speedy recovery to several learners who are recovering in hospital after surviving the accident.

Regulator preliminary findings

On Monday, the Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) released preliminary findings from its investigation into the accident.

The report revealed that the protection signage at the Arnot level crossing largely complied with the prescribed safety standards.

The initial findings indicate that the driver of the school bus did not adhere to the road signage at the railway crossing line.

RSR emphasised that this “crucial detail underscores a significant aspect of the investigation” and further highlighted ongoing challenges at railway level crossings.

Additionally, Mpumalanga Roads and Transport MEC Thulasizwe Thomo mentioned that the bus driver, who was hospitalised, may have been intoxicated at the time of the fatal accident.

