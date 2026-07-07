Abramjee and Pinto freed on R10k bail in blue‑light case

The prosecution requested that stringent bail conditions be imposed to safeguard the integrity of the investigation.

Two men accused of illegally fitting vehicles with blue lights have been released on bail under strict conditions to safeguard the investigation.

Afzal Abramjee (40) and Mozambican national Manuel Sarafim Pinto (49) appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 6 July 2026.

The duo were granted bail of R10 000 each.

Charges

They are facing a charge of operating a motor vehicle fitted with or displaying lamps emitting blue light in contravention of the law.

It is alleged that on 4 June 2026, during a police roadblock operation in Wierdabrug, police stopped a vehicle driven by Abramjee’s wife.

Officers discovered that the vehicle had been fitted with blue lights. When questioned, she informed police that the vehicle belonged to her husband.

Arrest

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Tshegofatso Makhudu said police subsequently contacted Abramjee and requested that he come to the scene.

“Upon his arrival, both he and his wife were taken to the Wierdabrug Police Station for further questioning. The vehicle was seized, and the pair were later released pending further investigations.

“Following the conclusion of the police investigation, Abramjee and his co-accused, Pinto, were arrested at their respective residences on 3 and 4 July 2026,” said Makhudu

No flight risk

During their court appearance, the State did not oppose bail, as neither accused was considered a flight risk.

However, the prosecution requested that stringent bail conditions be imposed to safeguard the integrity of the investigation.

Bail

Makhudu said the court found that it was in the interests of justice to release both accused on bail of R10 000 each, subject to strict conditions.

“These include reporting once a week to their nearest police stations between 17:00 and 20:00, surrendering their passports to the investigating officer within 24 hours, and refraining from directly or indirectly contacting any witnesses involved in the matter.”

The case was postponed to 5 August 2026 for further investigation.