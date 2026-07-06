KZN man gets life in prison for killing 21-year-old woman over money

Mapi Mhle Goba admitted he was aware of what he was doing and still did not report the murder.

A 40-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment after admitting he stabbed and killed a 21-year-old woman following an argument over money, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has said.

The Durban Regional Court handed down the sentence to Mapi Mhle Goba after he pleaded guilty under Section 112 of the Criminal Procedure Act to the murder of Nondumiso Sbahle Dlamini in September 2025, near the Edwin Swales Highway.

“The NPA welcomes the sentence of life imprisonment imposed by the Durban Regional Court,” said NPA Regional Spokesperson for KwaZulu-Natal, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, on Monday.

Night out turned deadly over missing cash

Ramkisson-Kara said that in his plea, Goba stated he had met Dlamini at the traffic lights in the Mayville area on 12 September 2025, where they had arranged to go to a tavern together for drinks.

“After spending time at the tavern, both became intoxicated, and an argument ensued over money that had allegedly gone missing from his room,” she said.

“They left the tavern and walked along a gravel footpath next to the bushes on the Edwin Swales Highway,” said Ramkisson-Kara, adding that Goba admitted he was fully aware of his actions and surroundings despite being intoxicated.

She said that during the argument, Dlamini shouted at him, whereupon he stabbed her in the neck, and she fell into the bushes.

Ramkisson-Kara said Goba did not report the incident.

“He only disclosed the location of the deceased’s body after his arrest, when he conducted a pointing out that led police to her decomposed remains,” she said.

Impact on victim’s family

According to Ramkisson-Kara, State Advocate Cheryl Pillay presented medical evidence in aggravation of sentence, along with a Victim Impact Statement compiled by Dlamini’s father and facilitated by Court Preparation Officer Nondumiso Nyembe.

“In his statement, the deceased’s father described his daughter as a respectful, bubbly, and loving young woman,” said Ramkisson-Kara.

She said he told the court that her death had devastated him, causing him to become ill.

“He further explained that he was forced to relocate because he had lived near the accused and could no longer bear seeing his house,” she added.

Sentence and NPA response

Ramkisson-Kara said that, in addition to the life sentence, the court declared Goba unfit to possess a firearm.

“The NPA remains steadfast in its commitment to securing justice for victims of crime and their families,” she said.

“Working together with our partners in the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster, we will continue to pursue justice without fear, favour or prejudice, while ensuring that perpetrators of violent crime are held accountable for their actions.”