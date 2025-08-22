Accused in diamond fraud case want bail conditions relaxed

The charges emanate from two diamond marketing tenders.

Three of the accused in the fraud and corruption case involving diamond mining have indicated their intention to file applications for their bail conditions to be relaxed.

Mervyn Carstens, the former head of the joint venture between state-owned Alexkor and the Richtersveld community, RMC Pooling and Sharing Joint Venture (PSJV) and seven others appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Thursday.

Bail conditions

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the matter was postponed to 29 October 2025 for further investigation.

“Three of the accused, Daniel Nathan, Martha Rapetsoa and Kuben Moodley have indicated their intention to file applications for their bail conditions to be relaxed. The bail proceedings will be heard on 09 September 2025.

“Meanwhile, Zarina Prasadh (formerly Kellerman) was arrested on Monday and had appeared before the same court. The State opposed bail. After a formal bail hearing, bail was set in the amount of R50,000, subject to strict conditions,” Mamothame said.

Carsten was released on R100 000 bail in July after his arrest in Cape Town four days earlier.

ALSO READ: Court rules Anele Mda’s tweets against Mbalula ‘false and defamatory’

Arrest warrant

Mamothame added that Prasadh was expected to appear with the rest of the accused; however, her attorney informed the court that she was admitted to the hospital.

“A warrant for her arrest was issued, but the execution thereof stayed until 4 September 2025, when she is expected to appear before the court.”

Charges

Casterns, together with Nathan, his company Alexander Bay Diamond Company (Pty) Ltd – formerly known as Scarlet Sky Investments (Pty) Ltd (SSI), Moodley, Rapetsoa, Roslyn Crossingham, Raygen Phillips and Prasadh are facing numerous charges of fraud and offences in terms of the Diamonds Act.

The charges emanate from two diamond marketing tenders that were awarded to SSI in 2015 and again in 2016, which gave SSI exclusive rights to market and sell all diamonds produced by the PSJV, a joint venture formed between Alexkor SOC and the Richtersveld Community.

SSI allegedly acquired all unpolished diamonds produced by the PSJV and sold them on behalf of the PSJV.

Marketing tenders

It is alleged that several individuals and affiliated entities did, through the marketing tenders, acquire unpolished diamonds from sales conducted by SSI for the PSJV over a period of more than five years.

The Alexkor investigation conducted by the IDAC emanates from findings of the Commission of Inquiry into allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector, including organs of State.

ALSO READ: 11 accused in Sassa R260 million fraud case to remain behind bars