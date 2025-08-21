Mashatile turns scandal into power

Allegations of luxury ties and patronage fail to derail Paul Mashatile’s rise as a central figure in ANC politics.

In the theatre of South African politics, scandal is no longer a curtain call – it’s part of the performance.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile, draped in allegations ranging from diamond gifts to multimillion-rand mansions, remains not only politically unscathed, but increasingly central to the ANC’s postRamaphosa future.

His ascent, shadowed by luxury ties and patronage whispers, offers a sobering portrait of a political culture where reputational damage is survivable and ambition thrives in the grey space between legality and legitimacy.

Mashatile’s survival, despite mounting allegations, is not merely a testament to personal resilience – it’s an indictment of a political system where scandal is absorbed, rather than punished.

For months, Mashatile has faced reports linking him to luxury homes in Cape Town and Johannesburg, including a Clifton mansion valued at R78 million and a Bryanston property associated with politically connected business figures.

ALSO READ: Mashatile warns of serious consequences if SA can’t secure trade deal with US

Adding fuel to the fire, his son-in-law’s company is under scrutiny for acquiring a R28.9 million Constantia property, while simultaneously defaulting on obligations tied to a government-backed housing development.

Such dealings bring to light a pattern of “tenderpreneurial politics” that is entrenched in the ANC’s patronage networks.

Parliament’s ethics committee also fined Mashatile R10 000 for failing to declare a diamond gift to his wife. This relatively small penalty has been criticised as a slap on the wrist, further eroding public trust in the accountability mechanisms meant to keep leaders in check.

There was controversy also over the violent actions of his VIP protection unit, caught on camera assaulting motorists on the N1 highway in 2023 – an incident that sparked national outrage over the abuse of state security resources.

Despite all of this, Mashatile has strongly denied any wrongdoing, dismissing the allegations as part of a smear campaign designed to weaken his leadership ambitions.

ALSO READ: ‘South Africa must never allow deaths of freedom fighters to be in vain,’ says Mashatile

Supporters within the ANC have argued he is being unfairly targeted just because he represents a viable alternative to President Cyril Ramaphosa and other factional contenders.

The deputy president’s controversies have become part of the ambient noise of governance. Yet, with no criminal charges laid, the ANC’s step-aside rule remains dormant, allowing Mashatile to consolidate power, while the ethics machinery sputters in the background.

Instead, he continues to enjoy significant political momentum. In the wake of the ANC’s bruising 2024 general election, Mashatile has recast himself not as a liability, but as a coalition whisperer – a stabilising force in a fragmented political landscape.

His reputation as a negotiator, forged during his tenure as ANC Gauteng chair, now serves as currency in a party desperate for cohesion.

The ANC, more concerned with survival than sanctity, appears willing to overlook ethical lapses in favour of strategic advantage – and Mashatile has positioned himself as indispensable.

ALSO READ: Here’s what Ramaphosa said about Mashatile’s diamond gift saga

Mashatile’s trajectory is less a personal anomaly than a reflection of a political culture where scandal is survivable and power is rarely relinquished without consequence.

In a country where the line between public service and private gain has grown perilously thin, his continued rise underscores a deeper truth: accountability in South African politics is often performative, while ambition remains stubbornly immune to reputational decay.

Mashatile’s story is emblematic of an era where survival, not integrity, defines leadership.

In South African politics, allegations and scandals alone hardly end careers. For Mashatile, the question is whether his controversies will remain political baggage, or become legal liabilities that finally force the ANC to act. Until then, he remains firmly in the running to become the ANC’s next president.

Seemingly, Mashatile’s scandals aren’t the story – they are the strategy.

NOW READ: Mashatile fined for failing to declare diamond gift from Louis Liebenberg