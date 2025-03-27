AfriForum’s bid to have ‘Kill the boer’ declared hate speech fails at ConCourt

The apex court dismissed AfriForum's appeal application on Thursday.

Lobby group AfriForum has suffered a final blow in its attempt to have the controversial chant “Kill the boer, kill the farmer” declared as hate speech.

On Thursday, the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) delivered a brief ruling dismissing AfriForum’s application for leave to appeal.

The ConCourt concluded that the application “bears no reasonable prospects of success”.

The ruling comes as President Cyril Ramaphosa is being urged to take action against EFF leader Julius Malema for singing Dubul’ iBhunu at a Human Rights Day rally in Sharpeville last week.

ALSO READ: Ntshavheni says AfriForum admitted farm murder stats are accurate, Kriel accuses her of lying

In 2022, the Equality Court ruled that the anti-apartheid chant does not constitute hate speech or incitement to violence.

The court found that the song is protected under South Africa’s free speech laws and is a political statement, not a direct call for violence.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) also dismissed AfriForum’s appeal in 2024.

With the ConCourt’s decision not to hear the case, the legal battle has seemingly come to an end.

This story will be updated with AfriForum’s comment