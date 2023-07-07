Former Bosasa CEO bribery case deferred to high court

By Faizel Patel

The bribery case against former Bosasa CEO Angelo Agrizzi has been deferred to the high court.

The case came before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court briefly on Friday but Agrizzi was a no-show.

The former Bosasa CEO has not appeared before the Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court since October 2020 after he suffered a heart attack in hospital.

Agrizzi is facing charges of corruption in connection with offering more than R800 000 worth of kickbacks on behalf of Bosasa to African National Congress (ANC) member of Parliament (MP) Vincent Smith in exchange for his influence.

Smith was chairperson of Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Correctional Services from 2009 to 2014.

National Prosecuting Authority Investigative Directorate (NPA) ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said Agrizzi’s fraud case was deferred to 4 October 2023.

“In a separate matter, the High Court of South Africa: Gauteng Division, Pretoria had ruled in April 2023 that Agrizzi is fit to stand trial virtually”, Seboka said.

Meanwhile, Smith is also facing charges.

The former ANC MP stands accused in his personal capacity and as a representative of his company, Euroblitz 48.

He is facing charges of tax fraud, money laundering, corruption, and breach of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) Act for gratifications he allegedly received from Bosasa in the form of security upgrades to his home in Gauteng.

“Smith also faces corruption charges for allegedly accepting further gratifications from Waterfall Golf Estate and CLIDET 69, including accepting cash transferred into his bank account and his company from Bosasa and other people unknown to the state,” Seboka said.

He was originally charged with Agrizzi but their cases were separated due to the CEO’s ill health.

Smith, the former chairperson of the National Assembly’s Portfolio Committee on Correctional Services, and Agrizzi were arrested and charged with corruption.

Smith is expected to return to the Johannesburg High Court for his case in August for pretrial proceedings.

