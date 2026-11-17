The nurses allegedly received millions from the Govindraju syndicate, which is linked to the wider Tembisa Hospital corruption scandal.

Two more accused in the alleged R635 million Tembisa Hospital corruption case were granted R30 000 bail each on Tuesday.

One of them, Zacharia Tshisele, already had another corruption case pending in Pretoria, where he was also out on bail.

According to the Hawks, both men will return to court on 1 February 2027.

Accused granted bail at Palm Ridge court

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale gave an update after the two men appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

He explained who the accused were and what they faced.

“Ernest Dikagisho Monnakgotla, 59 years old, and Zacharia Tshisele, 54 years old, both appeared this morning, 17 November 2026, in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting at Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court, answering to charges including corruption, fraud and money laundering and a subsequent bail application,” Mogale said.

Mogale added that Tshisele, an operational nursing manager, had already paid over R13 million of his alleged ill-gotten gains to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

He then outlined the outcome of the bail application.

“The duo was granted bail of R30 000 each, and the case was postponed to 1 February 2027 for docket disclosure,” Mogale stated.

How the alleged tender scheme worked

According to Mogale, the arrests formed part of a broader investigation into the hospital’s procurement processes.

He listed the allegations investigators were looking into.

“The allegations under investigation relate to fraud, corruption, forgery and uttering, contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), and money laundering,” Mogale explained.

The Hawks claimed the alleged scheme targeted the quotation system used to buy goods and services.

They said it involved officials and suppliers working together.

“It is alleged that certain hospital officials colluded with service providers to manipulate the Request for Quotations (RFQs) procurement system by deliberately splitting procurement transactions to keep them below the R500 000 threshold, thereby circumventing the prescribed formal tender processes,” Mogale claimed.

Govindraju syndicate

Mogale also alleged that the two accused worked with a third person in the same scheme.

“Monnakgotla and Tshisele colluded with Govindraju in misappropriating state coffers by circumventing tender processes,” Mogale said.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago noted that Tshisele and Monnakgotla were able to facilitate the procurement to the Govindraju syndicate in this case because it was less than R500 000.

Kganyago added that the pair received money after it was given to companies related to said syndicate.

“We are talking big monies, millions of rands that were provided to their accounts and the accounts of people around them,” he added.

According to Kganyago, the state will try to prove this as part of its case regarding the pair’s involvement in the corruption.

“We cannot say that this is the end; this is just the beginning,” he stated.

Furthermore, Kganyago highlighted that the Govindraju syndicate is not isolated, noting ongoing cases involving the Maumela and Mazibuko syndicates.

Hawks vow to pursue more suspects

The Hawks said the Serious Corruption Investigation team was stepping up its work on the case.

“The Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team continues to intensify efforts to bring those implicated in the alleged R635 million Tembisa Hospital corruption scandal to justice,” Mogale stated.

The two men were not arrested in the usual way.

According to the directorate, they went to the Tembisa Police Station on their own earlier on Tuesday.

“This follows the arrest of two additional suspects who handed themselves over at the Tembisa Police Station this morning, where they were subsequently processed for their appearance in court,” Mogale said earlier.

More suspects could be arrested

The Hawks made it clear that the investigation would continue.

Kganyago echoed the same sentiments, saying the directorate could arrest more people depending on the evidence.

He said the pair arrested were not prominent, and that the accused’s’ status did not matter in the case.

“We are looking at the involvement that they have; as you might have heard in court, they are nurses, and they were involved in the procurement,” said Kganyago.

Kganyago said the NPA was grateful to share the case’s progress with the public.

“The Hawks remain committed to pursuing all those implicated in the alleged corruption and ensuring that they are held accountable through due legal processes,” Mogale added.