Anele Tembe inquest: AKA ‘thought she was just playing’ before fatal hotel fall

Forbes allegedly did not believe that she intended to jump.

The final hours of Anele Tembe’s life came under scrutiny in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court as an inquest into her death formally got underway.

Tembe was 22 when she died on 11 April 2021 after falling from the tenth floor of the Pepperclub Hotel, where she had been staying with her fiancé, the late rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes.

The inquest, which began on Monday, 7 September 2026, is intended to establish the circumstances surrounding her death and determine whether there are grounds for holding any person legally responsible.

The proceedings had been scheduled to start in July, but were postponed after the presiding magistrate became unavailable due to a medical emergency.

Anele Tembe inquest commences

Six witnesses gave evidence on the opening day, including two police officers and Robert Stefanutto, who attended to Tembe after her fall.

One of the police officers, who may not be named following a court ruling, told the court that he and his colleague were sent to the hotel after receiving a report of an alleged suicide.

On their arrival, they found Tembe naked on the side of Loop Street, where paramedics were already attending to her.

The officer then entered the hotel to establish what had happened.

He was initially taken to room 105, where he found Forbes and members of his entourage, instead of room 104, which had been occupied by the couple.

‘Thought she was just playing’

According to the officer’s evidence, Forbes told him that he and Tembe had argued earlier that morning and his fiancé had threatened to jump during the disagreement.

However, Forbes, who contacted hotel security, allegedly did not believe that she intended to jump.

The witness testified that Forbes referred to a previous incident involving Tembe at the Durban Hilton Hotel on 11 December 2020.

“He told me he thought she was just playing. She was not going to jump because she tried that before in Durban.

“Maybe he thought it was going to be the same,” the officer told the court.

The officer added that Forbes had informed him that police and other role players had become involved during the Durban incident, and that Tembe ultimately did not jump.

The circumstances surrounding Forbes’ reaction when police arrived were also raised during Monday’s testimony.

A second officer indicated that Forbes appeared “fine” and was not crying following Tembe’s death.

The officer qualified his observation by pointing out that people react differently when someone close to them dies.

AKA-Tibz murder case

The inquest comes against the backdrop of Forbes’ own death in February 2023.

The musician was shot and killed alongside his friend, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, outside the now-defunct Wish restaurant on Florida Road in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Authorities later arrested seven suspects in connection with the murders including, Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi (accused one), Lindani Zenzele Ndimane (accused two), Siyanda Eddie Myeza (accused three), Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni (accused four), Lindokuhle Mhlaliseni Mkhwanazi (accused five), Siyabonga Gezani Ndimande (accused six), and Malusi Dave Ndimande (accused seven).

Investigators allege that the accused were paid R800 000 for their involvement.

The trial is expected to commence before the KZN High Court in Durban from 5 October to 8 November 2026.