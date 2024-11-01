Alleged insurance killer and her daughter abandon bail bid

The case has been postponed to February 2025 for the state to complete its investigations.

Alleged insurance killer Rachel Shokane Kutumela, her elder sister Annah Shokane and daughter Madjadji Flora Shokane have abandoned their bail applications.

The 43-year-old Kutumela appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court alongside her elder sister, 47-year-old Annah Shokane, and 23-year-old daughter, Madjadji Flora Shokane, to continue their bail applications.

However, their defence said on Friday that the clients had submitted an application to withdraw their bail bid.

ALSO READ: Alleged insurance killer defends policy: ‘My uncle was my unemployed mother’s responsibility’

“We have an application to submit that we are abandoning the bail application with the good court. May the court accept our application in respect to all the accused,” said their defence lawyer.

The case has been postponed until 7 February 2025 for the state to complete its investigations.

They face at least 30 charges including nine counts of murder, money laundering, receiving proceeds from unlawful activities, fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

ALSO READ: Deceased ‘took out funeral policy under my guidance’, alleged insurance killer tells court

The State has accused Kutumela of killing Sydney Noko Montja, Joyce Tsela Malesa, Navel Kutumela, Maphari Ephraim Chosi, Jacob Petrus Seakamela and Phuthi Martin Mothata between 2019 and 2024.

Alleged insurance killer testifies

The alleged insurance killer is accused of taking out funeral and life insurance policies on several family members for her benefit.

According to investigations, she allegedly began her killing spree in 2019, said police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

Her alleged victims were known to her and came from destitute and disadvantaged backgrounds. Some being disabled or mentally challenged.

ALSO READ: Alleged insurance killer cop facing 19 charges including murder and fraud

“She would take out life and funeral policies on their behalf, making herself the beneficiary,” said Mathe.

She allegedly benefitted about R10 million from the claims.

Kutumela, a sergeant attached to the Senwabarwana Police Station in Limpopo, was arrested on Thursday, 10 October.

Kutumela: ‘My mother struggled’

During her testimony in court on Thursday, the alleged insurance killer explained that she began insuring her family members after joining the police force. This is after witnessing her mother’s financial struggles at a young age.

“Growing up, my mother took care of us and my father passed away when I was still young. My mother struggled to bury my father, his death was more painful because of that,” she said.

ALSO READ: ‘They killed my brother and dumped him like a dog,’ says sister of alleged insurance killer’s victim

“My maternal grandmother died and my mother struggled to bury her. We grew up, and I was the first to get employed in the family.

“After joining the Saps [South African Police Service], people from insurance companies would visit us at work and educated us on death. That’s when I started covering my whole family including my uncle [Maphari Ephraim Chosi] because he was my mother’s responsibility.”