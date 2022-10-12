Alleged July riots instigator Ngizwe Mchunu pleads with court to fast track his trial

Kgomotso Phooko

The case against alleged July 2021 riots instigator Ngizwe Mchunu has been postponed to 5 December 2022, after a witness in his trial failed to appear in court.

Ngizwe Mchunu’s case delayed once again

The matter against Mchunu was set to resume on Wednesday at the Randburg Magistrates’ Court, after it was postponed in July because the State requested a postponement in order to verify documents provided by the defence.

The case was postponed again after a witness, a police officer who was supposed to take the stand, was unavailable because he was testifying in a separate trial and could not make it to court.

An emotional Mchunu accused the State of delay tactics and suggested that the delays in the matter could be due to political interference.

The former Ukhozi FM DJ complained about the burden of the legal cost he faced and having to travel to Gauteng for court proceedings. Mchunu stays in KwaZulu-Natal.

“I am really concerned that these postponement delays may be a result of political interference.

“I am pleading to you… can this matter end. If I may be arrested, may I be arrested now, not later than now; If I am guilty,” Mchunu pleaded with the magistrate.

Charges

Mchunu is facing charges of incitement to commit public violence and breaching the Disasater Management Act in connection with the deadly July 2021 riots that rocked parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

His arrest came after he held a press conference in Johannesburg, in which he called for former president Jacob Zuma to be released from jail.

Zuma was arrested at the time for being in contempt of the Constitutional Court after refusing to appear and testify before the Zondo Commission.

Arriving in court on Wednesday with his supporters wearing Zulu attire, Mchunu said there was no crime in freedom of speech and he was protesting against what he called the “unlawful” imprisonment of Zuma.

Among the people who came to support him in court was another alleged July unrest instigator, Bonginkosi Khanyile.

Khanyile was charged with two counts of inciting public violence and three counts of contravening the Disaster Management Act by holding illegal gatherings and not wearing a mask.

Khanyile’s trial was set down for 12 to 22 April 2023.

Mchunu is out on bail of R2 000 bail and he has been in and out of court ever since.

