Daily news update: Court dismisses Mkhwebane’s bid, case of bodies found in Joburg, Zille sues Joburg speaker

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

The Western Cape High Court has dismissed Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s urgent bid to be immediately reinstated to her position.

The court dismissed Mkhwebane’s application, saying Ramaphosa’s decision to suspend Mkhwebane had to be referred to the Constitutional Court for confirmation.

Mkhwebane was suspended by Ramaphosa a day after she announced her investigation into the Phala Phala Farm robbery that took place in February 2020.

On 9 September, the Western Cape High Court then ruled that the President’s decision to suspend Mkhwebane was unlawful and invalid.

Sex workers protest outside the Johannesburg Magistrates court as the man accused of murdering 6 sexworkers appears on murder charges, 11 October 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The case against a man who was arrested on Sunday after police discovered six decomposing body at a building in Johannesburg Central has been postponed to 18 October.

The suspect made his first appearance at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on charges of six counts of murder on Tuesday.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the suspect is only facing one count of murder, instead of six as was earlier stated by the police.

Mjonondwane added that once further investigations are complete, more charges may be added.

As Rand Water continues to implement level two restrictions, Gauteng residents have been urged to reduce their consumption to allow for critically low reservoirs and towers to be replenished.

As Rand Water continues to implement level two restrictions, Gauteng residents have been urged to reduce their consumption to allow for critically low reservoirs and towers to be replenished.

The utility implemented the restrictions last week to help conserve the precious resource in the province, which has seen levels drop due to demand and consumption.

Deliberate power cuts by Eskom have also hampered the pumping of much-needed water in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane, and some areas have seen taps run dry.

Speaking to The Citizen, spokesperson for Rand Water Makenosi Maroo said the restrictions apply to the entire provinces including Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni without any exemptions.

Half of Durban in the dark following substation explosion

An explosion at the 275kv Klaarwater major substation has caused widespread power outage to half of Durban.

The substation is said to be a key supply point to Durban from Eskom.

According to the eThekwini municipality on Tuesday evening, areas in the Northern, Western and Southern regions of the City are still without power.

The municipality urged residents to switch off “unnecessary” loads like aircons and geysers.

“It will help restore supplies without overload trip outs. It’s safer to switch off at DB to avoid surges damaging appliances,” it said.

Picture: iStock

While government has clarified that no taxpayers money was used to pay for electricity and water for government ministers’ official residences, there is scant detail on the removal of a R5 000 cap on municipal utilities for the officials.

There has been widespread outrage following reports that ministers and deputy ministers are exempt from paying for rates despite earning at least R2 million a year.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it wanted a review of how amendments which details perks for ministers and their deputies can be changed by President Cyril Ramaphosa without consulting anyone.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa ‘hid’ fact that taxpayers would pay for ministers’ water, electricity, generators – DA

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Democratic Alliance (DA) federal chair Helen Zille is suing newly elected Johannesburg Council speaker Colleen Makhubele for defamation.

Zille told eNCA Makhubele’s claims went too far when she accused her of trying to get her hands on the City of Johannesburg’s R70 billion budget.

According to a report in The Star, Makhubele said she was sick and tired of Zille’s controlling tactics within the municipal council, describing her as an “arrogant bull”.

In August a report claimed Bianca Naidoo was taking legal action in a bid to be appointed as the executor of Riky Rick’s estate.

After fans were rendered speechless that the late Rikhado “Riky Rick” Makhado was never officially married to the mother of his children, Bianca Naidoo, an update on her attempts to be the executor of his estate has been given.

In August a report claimed she was taking legal action in a bid to be appointed as the executor of his estate.

Naidoo wanted to be recognised as his legal wife.

According to a report published by Sunday World, Naidoo was facing off against the Joburg Master of the High Court and Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

It has now been reported by EWNthat the Home Affairs department has abandoned its bid to stop Naidoo from being recognised as his legal wife.

World Cup CEO Claude Atcher (centre) has been removed from his post. Picture: Getty Images

The chief executive of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, Claude Atcher, was removed from his position Tuesday by tournament organisers after he was suspended in August by France’s sports minister due to “alarming managerial practices”.

A preliminary investigation into Atcher’s management style found evidence of a “deep social malaise” within the organisation.

ALSO READ: Bok women confident they can hit back against Fiji at World Cup

Atcher’s suspension was ratified by the French Rugby Federation, French Olympic officials and the French government following a meeting of the 2023 tournament organising committee’s board of directors on Monday.

ALSO READ: Daily news update: Zuma vs Maughan, Load shedding returns and Gauteng heatwave