Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe declared not fit to stand trial

Mafe was diagnosed with a psychotic spectrum disorder which is likely to be schizophrenia.

Judge Nathan Erasmus at the Western Cape Town High Court on 2 November 2023 presiding over Zandile Maf’s case. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe will not stand trial after the Western Cape High Court ruled he is not fit to do so.

Delivering his judgment on Monday, Judge Nathan Erasmus ruled that Mafe’s psychiatric report complied with the Criminal Procedure Act.

Erasmus highlighted that Mafe was labeled as “delusional” while his behaviour was described as “strange and inappropriate” in some instances as stated by the report.

The judge said the suspect was diagnosed by doctors with a psychotic spectrum disorder which is likely to be schizophrenia.

ALSO READ: Zandile Mafe asks for life sentence, says he’ll be president in 25 years

He also pointed out to Mafe’s testimony in court during his inquiry to determine his fitness to stand trial.

“I attempted to listen attentively to what Mr Mafe had to say. Sometimes I wasn’t sure whether he was on point and other times it was clear as crystal, but I’m not going to draw to any inferences,” he said.

Erasmus said he was of the view that he can rely on the report after hearing arguments from the state and the defence in the inquiry.

“Mr Mafe is not capable of understanding the proceedings as so as to make a proper defence and therefore, my finding is in concurrence with the experts he is unfit to stand trial,” the judge ruled.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.