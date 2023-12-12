Daily news update: Zulu king’s certification unlawful, Gold One miners resurface, alleged arsonist unfit to stand trial

In today’s news, the high court declared the recognition decision of Misizulu KaZwelithini as Zulu king was “unlawful and invalid”, Gold One miners resurface after four-day hostage ordeal and alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe was found by a judge to be unfit to stand trial.

We also look at a couple defying the odds by getting married in hospital, R1.2 million worth of smuggled abalone and diving equipment being recovered in Gqeberha, Jub Jub’s case being postponed to February, and photos of MotoGP rider Brad Binder’s wedding day.

News today: 12 December

High Court rules Zulu king Misizulu KaZwelithini’s certification is unlawful

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has ruled that the certification of Misizulu KaZwelithini as Zulu king is unlawful and ordered President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint an investigating committee to investigate and report on the matter.

King Misizulu KaZwelithini during the Floyd Mayweather Banquet Dinner At Sandton Convention Centre on July 15, 2023 in Sandton, South Africa. The event aimed to honour South African boxing legends. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)

Misizulu had been in a court battle with his half-brother Prince Simakade Zulu – supported by other royal family members – over the lawful recognition of his claim to the Zulu throne.

Gold One miners resurface following hostage situation

Miners at Gold One’s Modder Easter operations in Springs started resurfacing on Monday after four days underground.

A large group of miners underground are staging a sit-in at Gold One operations in Springs. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

According to AFP, some raised their fist in the air as they walked past a security fence near the mine entrance.

More than 400 mineworkers were participating in what is claimed to be a sit-in protest against recent dismissals and a lack of recognition for union Amcu (Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union).

Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe declared not fit to stand trial

Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe will not stand trial after the Western Cape High Court ruled he is not fit to do so.

Judge Nathan Erasmus at the Western Cape Town High Court on 2 November 2023 presiding over Zandile Maf’s case. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Delivering his judgment on Monday, Judge Nathan Erasmus ruled that Mafe’s psychiatric report complied with the Criminal Procedure Act.

Eight suspects, including officials from EC premier’s office, nabbed for alleged fraud

Eight suspects, including high-ranking officials from the Eastern Cape premier’s office, were arrested on Monday for allegations of fraud, forgery, utterance, money laundering, and contravention of Section 86(1) of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

Picture: iStock

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, the suspects, aged between 43 and 71, were nabbed during the early hours of Monday in Gauteng.

WATCH: Couple defies odds by getting married in hospital

In an extraordinary display of love and commitment, Godfrey Maboi (49) and Paulinah Mogale (44) exchanged vows in a wedding ceremony in Far East Rand Hospital.

Godfrey Maboi and Paulinah Mogale on their wedding day with hospital staff members. Picture: Supplied.

Their journey to marital bliss took an unexpected turn when a car accident on 2 December 2023 led to Maboi’s hospitalisation, putting a halt to their scheduled wedding day.

R1.2 million worth of smuggled abalone and diving equipment seized

Poachers were stopped in their tracks by authorities who seized R1.2 million worth of abalone and diving equipment in Gqeberha.

Abalone worth R1.2 million seized. Picture: Hawks

In a collaborative effort, the Economic Protected Resources (EPR) team of the Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit of the Hawks in Gqeberha joined forces with Dark Water Operations, the Department of Environmental Forestry and Fisheries (DEFF), and the South African Police Service Port of Entry.

‘There have been exemptions on sanctions’ – Ntshavheni on PetroSA’s R3.7bn deal with Russia’s Gazprombank

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has suggested there is no risk of sanctions by the West while South Africa maintains its business ties with Russia amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Picture: GCIS

Ntshavheni was speaking during a post-Cabinet media briefing on Monday.

The minister confirmed that Cabinet received an update on progress with the process to reinstate the Mossel Bay Gas to Liquids (GTL) refinery managed by state-owned entity (SOE), the Petroleum Oil and Gas Corporation of South Africa (PetroSA).

Case against Jub Jub postponed to February

The case against rapper and Uyajola 9/9 presenter Molemo Maarohanye, popularly known as Jub Jub, has been postponed to February next year.

Popular TV host and musician Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye was released on R10 000 bail. Picture: Instagram @official_jubjub

The rapper made his appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning.

PICS: Inside MotoGP rider Brad Binder’s wedding day

South African MotoGP racer, Brad Binder and his long-time girlfriend, model Courtney Renniers tied the knot this past weekend.

Brad Binder and Courtney Renniers. Picture: Instagram @courtneyrenniers_wffpro

The 2016 Moto3 World Champion proposed to Renniers, who he has been dating since January 2017, on 10 July 2022 at Kambaku River Sands in the Timbavati Game Reserve.

‘There’ll be a new offering in 2024’ – Zoë Modiga after winning Standard Bank Young Artist Award

After winning the prestigious Standard Bank Young Artist Award 2023 as a recipient of the Music award, Zoë Modiga has promised that 2024 will be the year she releases a follow-up to her critically acclaimed album, Inganekwane.

Zoë Modiga is one of the The 2023 Standard Bank Young Artist (SBYA) Award winners of 2023. Picture: Kgabo Legora

“They’ll be a new offering in 2024, we’ve been working over three years on it and it is a labour of love and a world we are excited to share,” Modiga told The Citizen.

Canadian singer Michael Bublé is coming to South Africa in 2024!

Are you a fan of Michael Bublé? If so, you’ll find this news particularly exciting, as there is an upcoming concert featuring the Canadian singer and songwriter.

Michael Bublé is making his way to South Africa in 2024. Picture: Supplied

Bublé will perform in South Africa in 2024 as part of his Higher Tour, with shows scheduled in Cape Town and Pretoria.

Mokwena takes blame for Sundowns’ Champions League slip-up

Rulani Mokwena has shouldered the blame for Mamelodi Sundowns’ indifferent form in the CAF Champions League following the frustrating goalless draw at home to Pyramids FC on Sunday.

Rulani Mokwena has taken responsibility for Sundowns’ poor results in the Champions League group stages. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

It was the second game in a row that Mokwena’s team failed to find the back of the net in the continental competition after going down 1-0 to DRC giants TP Mazembe a week ago.

To win, the Blitzboks need to hold on to the ball, admits coach Ngcobo

The Blitzboks are a team that are best when they have ball in hand, and that showed a week ago when they triumphed in Dubai, but disappointingly for Springbok Sevens supporters, they could not do the same in Cape Town at the weekend, and paid the price.

Blitzboks coach Sandile Ngcobo speaks to the media during a press conference. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

That was the blunt assessment of Blitzbok head coach, Sandile Ngcobo, after his side lost their fifth-place playoff to New Zealand and finished a disappointing second day at the HSBC SVNS Cape Town with two defeats.

