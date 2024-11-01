JUST IN: Amantle Samane’s alleged killer hospitalised after ‘assault’ in custody
Phethe Sara Simiao appeared in the Protea Magistrate's Court but the matter was postponed as the accused requires medical attention.
Murder and rape accused Phethe Sara Simiao. Picture: X / @RSA_JCPS
Phethe Sara Simiao is believed to have been assaulted while awaiting his court appearance.
The Mozambican accused of raping and killing six-year-old Amantle Samane was due in the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Friday 1 November.
The matter has been postponed while the 24-year-old receives medical attention, as per SABC News.
The court heard allegations that prison wardens had beaten Simiao, although the accused could not identify his alleged attackers.
He is due back in court on 3 December.
- This is a developing story. Hit refresh for the latest version.
