‘A man of Integrity’: Chief justice Zondo celebrated at farewell dinner [VIDEO]

Chief Justice Zondo’s farewell dinner highlighted his integrity, support for women in the judiciary, and role in the State Capture Commission.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will be remembered as a man of integrity, honour, and a supporter of women in the judiciary as he hangs up his robes later this month.

This is what the legal fraternity, Zondo’s friends, and President Cyril Ramaphosa said about the chief justice at his farewell dinner at the Marriot Hotel in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg, on Tuesday night.

Marking an end to his judicial career that has spanned 27 years, Zondo will retire later this month. His final judgment will be on Wednesday.

Tributes to Zondo’s judicial career

At his farewell dinner, several dignitaries, including former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela and former president Kgalema Motlanthe, paid tribute to Zondo for his distinguished judicial career.

Ramaphosa had appointed Zondo as the chief justice of the Republic of South Africa in 2022, and during his term, Zondo was pivotal in advancing the transformation of the judiciary, leading the Labour Appeal Court through significant challenges, and presiding over the State Capture Commission.

In her opening remarks, Zondo’s successor as chief justice, deputy chief justice Mandisa Maya, said Zondo leaves behind a legacy of excellence and is joining the ranks of his predecessors.

Maya expressed her appreciation for Zondo’s support and collegiality since she joined the Constitutional Court two years ago.

“Through you, I gained invaluable insights into the functioning of the court, the vast challenges that confront the judiciary, and where and how one may start to address them,” she said.

“I have no doubt that even though you are leaving us, you will make time to assist as we grapple with the mammoth task of establishing a fully independent, efficient, and unified judiciary.”

Supporting women in judiciary

Maya also thanked Zondo for supporting women in the judiciary, as in his two years as chief justice, two women judge presidents, more women deputy judge presidents, and a woman deputy chief justice were appointed, and now South Africa’s first woman chief justice.

“It is no random coincidence that these tremendous gains in the struggle to diversify the judiciary in terms of gender were achieved during your tenure; your support added significantly to the impetus for the recognition of women in this arm of the state,” Maya said.

Zondo’s friend and his predecessor, the former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, reflected on his friendship with Zondo and KwaZulu-Natal acting judge president Isaac Madondo since their first year at the University of Zululand.

Mogoeng said the trio shared a dream of becoming prolific lawyers despite poverty and a lack of support, and that Zondo was hungry to make it in life.

He added that after they passed first, the trio were determined to pursue an LLB at the University of Natal (now the University of KwaZulu-Natal), where they could compete with their white counterparts, before then obtaining LLMs from the University of South Africa (Unisa).

“We were determined not to have anybody pity us but to succeed,” the retired judge said.

Man of integrity

Mogoeng spoke about how integrity is a very scarce commodity in South Africa and beyond.

He said that despite the many years of friendship he had with Zondo when he was chief justice, he did not once seek to take advantage of their relationship.

“I did nothing to facilitate this man’s upward mobility. He worked his way up,” he said.

Justice and constitutional development minister Thembi Simelane, who delivered President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech on his behalf, said that through his service, Zondo has earned the admiration, respect, and gratitude of all South Africans.

“A man of wisdom tempered by experience, a man of unwavering principle and integrity, you have been a man of humility and will continue to be a man of courage,” Simelane read.

Zondo Commission

When speaking of the Zondo Commission, the president said that history will record that Zondo fulfilled his responsibility with wisdom and diligence.

“The Zondo Commission has more clearly defined the ethical underpinnings of our democratic state. Our task is now to follow in your direction,” Ramaphosa said in his tribute.

He added that Zondo endured personal attacks and had to defend the judiciary, yet he stood firm in upholding the independence of the judiciary.

“Our judges have been called upon to be activists for justice. They have been called upon to be champions of constitutionalism, equality, and freedom. Chief Justice Zondo, you have been all of the above,” the president said.

Watch the livestream of Zondo’s farewell dinner here:

