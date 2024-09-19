Attorney accused of stealing more than R240k from deceased estate remains in jail

Attorney Kobie Niewenhuis, arrested for theft and money laundering court case is postponed to 26 and 27 September.

The case against Kobie Niewenhuis, an attorney arrested for theft and money laundering linked to a deceased estate, has been postponed for bail application.

Niewenhuis made her second appearance on Thursday at the Bellville Magistrates Court, in the Western Cape, following her first appearance on 12 September.

Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi said the accused was an admitted attorney, notary and conveyance who practised under Nieuwenhuis Attorneys from October 2010 until December 2014.

R243 600 misappropriated

The Master of the High Court appointed the accused as executor of CK Flores’ estate, during which time she allegedly embezzled funds.

“She was obligated to transfer the funds to the estate of the deceased but instead misappropriated the funds to the amount of R243 600 from March 2011 to December 2014,” said Vukubi.

According to Vukubi, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations’ (Hawks) Bellville-based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team arrested the 55-year-old attorney on 11 September.

Speaking to The Citizen, Vukubi said the case was postponed to 26 and 27 September for bail information and legal representation after appearing on Thursday for bail information.

81-year-old attorney released on bail

In August, authorities released an 81-year-old attorney on R50,000 bail after allegations surfaced that he swindled R39 million from a client.

The former attorney and director of Fluxmans Attorneys, Solomon Slom appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court sitting in Palm Ridge on 26 August, hours after his arrest.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Slom was facing charges of fraud after investigations linked him to an alleged fraud scheme related to unauthorised withdrawals from a trust account.

“Between 2019 and 2024, Slom, who was a representative of Fluxmans in an Escrow Agreement, allegedly withdrew funds from the Escrow account without authorisation and used them for personal benefit through 145 transactions.

“The Escrow Agreement was part of a Subscription Agreement between four parties, including Fluxmans Incorporated, with the accused representing Fluxmans. The funds were meant to be held in Fluxmans’ trust account, called the Escrow account until the agreement’s terms were fulfilled,” said Mjonondwane.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel.

