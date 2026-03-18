Bail denied in whistle-blower murder case

Court denies bail to murder accused linked to whistle-blower killing as family calls for justice against those who ordered the hit.

The Randburg Magistrate’s Court yesterday denied bail to Minenhle Mthembu, accused of conspiracy to commit murder linked to the assassination of whistle-blower Eric Phenya.

Mthembu’s arrest was the first significant movement in a case that has remained largely stagnant since Phenya, 57, was gunned down on 17 October, 2022, in his car in Roodepoort.

His killing came weeks after he and his wife Johannah exposed alleged irregularities in a multimillion-rand IT tender at the department of home affairs, and agreed to testify against implicated officials.

Randburg court denies bail in whistle-blower murder case

According to the family’s attorney, Norman Montjane, the state opposed bail and the court ruled in its favour.

Another individual linked to the matter, Bongani Maocuana – who is also known as Sphamandla Mabonga, or Mabonga Moungose – was killed in a separate shooting at a Sandton nightclub.

The family believes multiple individuals were involved.

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Mthembu’s arrest followed a joint operation between the KwaZulu-Natal South African Police Service, the Gauteng Hawks and private investigators from IRS Forensic Investigations.

Johannah said the arrest and denial of bail offered some relief after waiting for progress.

However, she added she was concerned the people that ordered the hit – and are allegedly known to the authorities – have still not been charged.

Justice delayed better than justice denied – IRS

“My hope is that all those that were involved in the conspiracy to kill my husband will be held to account and bring closure to my family and me,” she said.

IRS Forensic Investigations CEO Chad Thomas said that while the investigation did not produce swift results, unlike that of Madlanga commission Witness D, Marius van der Merwe’s murder, justice delayed is still better than justice denied in totality.

“Now, the next steps are simple, bringing to justice everyone in this vile food chain,” he said.

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