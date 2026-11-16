‘BMA is not a refugee reception office,’ high court told in asylum seekers case

A lawyer representing asylum seekers argued that it was absurd that a person who could not be deported for now could still be detained.

A full bench of the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg began a three-day hearing on Monday to decide whether undocumented migrants who say they want asylum can stay in detention.

The court sat to hear 33 consolidated urgent applications.

These followed conflicting rulings by single judges on how to apply the Constitutional Court’s Scalabrini judgment from July.

That ruling stopped the state from deporting prospective asylum seekers before their claims were assessed.

Some judges ordered immediate releases, while others allowed detention to continue.

The three-judge panel, joined by seven intervening parties and friends of the court, is expected to set a binding precedent for the division.

Applicants argue detention becomes unlawful once asylum is raised

Advocate NF Chauke, who represented migrants arrested after entering outside ports of entry, told the court his clients were convicted under Section 49(1) of the Immigration Act and had served their sentences.

He submitted that they should be released once they expressed an intention to apply.

Judge Aubrey Ledwaba asked where released people would live, as there might be no record of their addresses.

Chauke rejected the idea that released people would evade registration at Home Affairs.

“We should avoid a position where we speculate that once someone is released, they are not going to go to Home Affairs,” said Chauke.

Advocate Anton Katz said his two clients had been released but had not yet received asylum seeker visas.

He called it absurd that a person who could not be deported for now could still be held, according to Home Affairs.

He then turned to the role of the courts. “The courts have a duty to stand between people in detention unlawfully and Home Affairs saying, ‘we can’t do it’. That’s what you’re here for, with respect,” argued Katz.

Katz said the detaining authority had to put the legal basis for detention before the court.

He added that bail involved discretion, but this issue was different. “Lawfulness is black or white. Either the person is lawfully in custody or is not lawfully in custody,” he submitted.

He accepted that some practical delay might be needed. He said police had told the court they could act within a set period. “48 hours should be the benchmark from intimation to release at the outset,” said Katz.

Home Affairs says deportation is only suspended

Advocate Johann Hershensohn, for Home Affairs, said the department favoured the judgment that allowed detention, but not in its entirety.

He proposed a period of about 14 days, assessed case by case.

According to Hershensohn, the Scalabrini Centre removed only the good cause requirement and did not overrule an earlier Constitutional Court ruling.

He rejected the argument that the power to detain had ended. “The suspension is temporary,” said Hershensohn.

He described the principle that bars deportation of asylum seekers as a shield.

“It’s not a sword that cuts through anything,” he claimed.

He added that the Lawyers for Human Rights order already set out a process.

An official had to consider release first, and a magistrate had to hear the person within 48 hours. A court could then authorises detention for up to 30 days and later for up to 90 days.

He said all 33 applicants had been through judicial oversight.

Hershensohn also raised capacity problems, telling the court that five offices handled about 108 matters a day, and each office could process between 18 and 22. “It’s a real issue for the department,” he conceded.

According to the department’s figures, 2 570 applicants arrived on a single day on 5 October. These were not detained people.

Hershensohn then invited the applicants’ lawyers to work with the department.

“Bring us the person’s details, show us what we need to look at and we’ll make a plan and we’ll see how we can deal with these individuals,” he said.

Judges press lawyers on evidence and addresses

The judges questioned the applicants closely.

Judge Elmarie van der Schyff pointed to Chauke’s affidavit, which said his clients expressed their intention at entry but were not assisted.

The same clients had entered outside a port of entry.

“Where did they now express for the first time at the time of entry their intention?” asked Van der Schyff.

She noted that the clients did not raise asylum before the magistrate either, and that proceedings would have stopped if they had.

Chauke agreed they had the chance to speak but did not. He maintained that their continued detention was unlawful.

Judge Lebogang Modiba tested the unlawfulness claim in Ethiopian national Ebenezer Jekamo’s case, who is at the centre of the high court battle.

She noted that he had been under judicial oversight and remand.

“At what point did Mr Jekamo’s detention become unlawful in terms of the notice he was under remand order?” asked Judge Modiba.

She said delay was a separate complaint. “You can complain about the delay in facilitating asylum; that’s an open issue,” she stated.

Modiba raised a wider test. “Is the detention proportionate to the need being addressed?”

Police, border and prosecution bodies back a structured process

Counsel for the Minister of Police, Advocate Mthuthuzeli Vimbi, said his client supported the judgment allowing detention for practical reasons.

He said police had first proposed release within 48 hours, but had changed their view after reading the Home Affairs affidavit.

“Having reconsidered the submissions and the affidavit of Home Affairs, we accept that we’re too hasty to suggest the 48 hours,” he told the court.

Advocate Ramohale, who appeared for Home Affairs, said the friends of the court had narrowed the dispute.

He noted that the UN Refugee Agency’s founding affidavit had said detention became unlawful the moment asylum was raised.

He said its later heads of argument accepted that brief detention could be justified.

“International law does permit a brief period of detention. The question is, how long? And that goes back to Justice Modiba’s question about proportionality and necessity,” said Ramohale.

Advocate Monkatsane, for the Border Management Authority (BMA), said his client supported Home Affairs on the central detention question.

“An intimation does not by itself require release,” he submitted.

He explained that border officers recorded declarations, took biometrics and issued transit visas.

Home Affairs remains responsible for receiving and deciding applications.

“The BMA is not a refugee reception office. It cannot receive an application under section 21, and it does not determine the refugee status of any applicant,” he stated.

The court will resume at 10am on Tuesday.