In case you missed it: Coalition crunch week | Sandton bomb scare | Sun halo explained

Catch up on the biggest stories this Thursday, 12 November 2026, in our simple daily news update

News today includes political parties will finalise all the horse-trading and drafting of coalition arrangements this week.

Meanwhile, authorities have cleared the scene after dealing with a bomb threat in the heart of Johannesburg’s wealthiest business district.

Furthermore, a rare halo around the sun turned heads across South Africa on Monday, with many residents stopping to admire a glowing ring that appeared to encircle the sky’s brightest object in a breathtaking display.

Weather tomorrow: 17 November, 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of thunderstorms in Gauteng and Limpopo, and damaging coastal winds in KwaZulu-Natal, while very hot conditions are expected in parts of the Western and Northern Cape on Tuesday, 17 November. Full weather forecast here.

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Political parties enter crunch week of coalition, as expert fires off warning

The City of Johannesburg’s Connie Bapela Council Chamber in Braamfontein on 27 May 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Lubabalo Lesolle

Political parties will finalise all the horse-trading and drafting of coalition arrangements this week.

Under current legislation, councils have 14 days to meet and choose office-bearers after their council’s election results have been declared by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

Because dozens of councils were hung after the Local Government Elections, coalitions will need to be formed for councils to govern.

CONTINUE READING: Political parties enter crunch week of coalition, as expert fires off warning

The new normal? Water minister explains how Gauteng ‘avoided’ Day Zero just days before elections

Minister of Water and Sanitation Pemmy Majodina. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina said her department stopped Gauteng’s Rand Water system from collapsing about a week before the 4 November local government elections.

Majodina addressed the media at the GCIS media centre in Parliament on Monday, using the example to explain why the new Western Cape water restrictions were needed.

She said the Rand Water system was severely constrained about seven days before the elections.

CONTINUE READING: The new normal? Water minister explains how Gauteng ‘avoided’ Day Zero just days before elections

Sandton bomb scare scene cleared by law enforcement

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: The Citizen / Michel Bega

Authorities have cleared the scene after dealing with a bomb threat in the heart of Johannesburg’s wealthiest business district.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) confirmed on Monday afternoon that the Sandton area was safe after the South African Police Service’s bomb squad had combed the affected zone.

Motorists and commuters in and around Sandton had earlier been advised to steer clear of Sandton Drive near Alice Lane.

CONTINUE READING: Sandton bomb scare scene cleared by law enforcement

‘Change this Burger King crown’: Miss SA 2026 crown receives backlash, organisation responds

Miss SA 2026 Tiyani Makamu was crowned at the Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday, 14 November. Picture: Instagram

The Miss South Africa Organisation (Miss SA) has responded to criticism surrounding the crown presented to 2026 winner Tiyani Makamu.

The gold-coloured crown has received backlash on social media since it was unveiled at the coronation on Saturday, 14 November.

Makamu, 27, from Bronkhorstspruit, Gauteng, was crowned at the Sandton Convention Centre. She succeeds Qhawekazi Mazaleni.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Change this Burger King crown’: Miss SA 2026 crown receives backlash, organisation responds

Sun halo: This is why the sun has a beautiful ring around it

A rare halo around the sun turned heads across South Africa on Monday, with many residents stopping to admire a glowing ring. Picture: The Citizen/Faizel Patel

A rare halo around the sun turned heads across South Africa on Monday, with many residents stopping to admire a glowing ring that appeared to encircle the sky’s brightest object in a breathtaking display.

The phenomenon, visible shortly before midday on 16 November 2026, sparked fascination and speculation as images of the striking sight spread among onlookers.

The Citizen witnessed the halo shortly before noon as a luminous circle formed around the sun against a backdrop of thin, high-altitude cloud.

CONTINUE READING: Sun halo: This is why the sun has a beautiful ring around it

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Matlala on Bheki Cele’s ‘greed’ | ActionSA voters unhappy | SABC fights to