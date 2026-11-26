Malema asked the court to declare the statements unlawful and defamatory and to award costs.

The High Court in Johannesburg ruled that Julius Malema’s defamation claim against Kenny Kunene could not be decided on affidavits and must go to trial.

Judge WJ du Plessis found on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, that Kunene had put forward enough facts to support his defences, but did not decide whether any of them would succeed.

“This does not mean that Mr Kunene has established a defence.

“He has, however, put up enough facts in support of his defences that they must be tested at trial,” Du Plessis stated in the judgment.

What was said at the Patriotic Alliance rally

According to the judgment, the dispute centred on two statements made at a Patriotic Alliance rally at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on 11 May 2024, shortly before the national and provincial elections.

Central News later published an extract from the speech on X.

EFF leader and MP Malema argued the remarks falsely accused him of criminal and improper conduct.

Kunene, the Patriotic Alliance’s Deputy President, told the court the words were political rhetoric based on information already in the public domain.

“Malema works for Mazzotti. He sells illegal cigarettes for Mazzotti,” Kunene said at the rally, according to the judgment.

“The Nigerians give him cocaine,” he allegedly stated in the same speech.

Why the court could not rule on the papers

Malema asked the court only to declare the statements unlawful and defamatory and to award costs.

Du Plessis explained that such final relief could be granted on motion only in rare cases, and not if Kunene had laid a factual foundation for a recognised defence.

“In the ordinary case, a bare denial will not do, and the respondent must at least show that there is a bona fide dispute of fact on a material issue,” he noted.

Kunene pointed to a contribution towards the registration of the EFF, a loan, and the use of Mr Mazzotti’s property by members of Malema’s family.

He also pointed to reports of events at a Sandton apartment.

The judge said Kunene accepted that his sources did not support the reference to Nigerians, but he still found a foundation for the defences.

Kunene had laid a factual basis for fair comment on the first statement, and for a lack of intent to injure on both.

“It is enough that Mr Kunene gives an identifiable factual basis on which his defence rests, and against which it can be tested,” the judge remarked.

Damages and costs

Malema had also asked for damages to be dealt with later in Part B of his application.

The judge said damages involved factual issues that needed oral evidence, so the entire application was sent to trial.

“The matter must go to trial, where pleadings can properly define the issues,” Du Plessis said.

The court also granted Kunene condonation for filing his answering affidavit about six months late. The judge was not fully satisfied with his reasons for the delay.

“Mr Kunene’s explanation is not overwhelmingly convincing,” the judge stated.

Kunene was ordered to pay the wasted costs caused by the late delivery of a supplementary affidavit. The remaining costs were reserved for the trial court.

What the ruling did not decide

The judge stressed that the ruling was not a finding on the truth of the allegations.

It also did not decide whether the earlier publications about Malema were true or untrue.

“Nothing in this judgment finds that Mr Malema sells illegal cigarettes, receives cocaine or uses cocaine,” Du Plessis stated.

Kunene would still carry the burden of proving his defences at trial.

The judge added that finding a factual foundation did not mean a defence would succeed.

“The onus on those defences remains on Mr Kunene,” the judge said.

Under the order, Malema’s notice of motion would stand as a simple summons, and Kunene’s notice to oppose would stand as a notice of intention to defend.

Malema was ordered to deliver his declaration within 20 days of the order.